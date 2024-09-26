Key Takeaways In the wake of the draw against FC Twente, Manchester United fans have called for a tactical tweak involving Zirkzee.

Despite a lack of goals, the Dutchman's link-up play benefits his teammates around him.

As such, supporters have suggested that Erik ten Hag should play as a No.10 due to his playmaking skills.

Manchester United supporters, in the wake of their disappointing 1-1 draw with FC Twente in their Europa League opener, are hoping to see Joshua Zirkzee used behind Rasmus Hojlund in the No.10 position, allowing the former to flourish to the best of his play-making abilities.

Those of an Old Trafford persuasion were not expecting the Dutchman to arrive and score a shedload of goals, similar to how Manchester City’s Erling Haaland announced himself in the Premier League for their local rivals, but their patience is somewhat running thin.

Albeit not as potent, Scheidam-born Zirkzee is much more fun to watch than the enigmatic Norwegian. A beautiful footballer, the 23-year-old combines flair and excellent link-up play to allow those in his immediate surroundings on the pitch, alongside himself, to flourish.

Erik ten Hag and Co are, perhaps, still yet to get the best out of their summer acquisition, who plundered 12 goals and seven assists in 37 games for Serie A outfit Bologna last season, but a tactical tweak could be exactly what the doctor ordered to see him perform at the peak of his powers.

Zirkzee’s Performance vs Twente

His link-up play with Rashford was impressive, but he lacked a killer instinct

Having not scored since his debut – and Manchester Premier League’s opener against Fulham – the forward has divided opinion among the Old Trafford faithful after signing from Bologna for a fee worth an initial £36.5 million.

Some are purely judging him by his output, which has not been too fruitful, while a portion of fans are looking more holistically at his general play: involving others in play, deft touches around defenders and his sheer importance to how the Red Devils’ attacking constellation works together.

That was proven against the Dutch side. His on-the-ball ability brought the best out of Marcus Rashford, who enjoyed a dazzling evening on the left flank, while Zirkzee’s knack of receiving the ball and keeping it within close control is impeccable.

GIVEMEPSORT Key Statistic: Zirkzee became the 15th Dutchman to score on their Premier League debut with his last-minute finish vs Fulham.

Across his 79-minute cameo in Europe’s second tier club competition, the former Bayern Munich youth prospect – who has, statistically, been one of the worst finishers in the Premier League this term – popped up in an array of positions across the front line.

Acting as an extra body on either flank when needed, he also provided an outball – thanks to his favourable size and Velcro-like touch – when Ten Hag’s side were forced to go long, though he did miss that layer of potency in front of goal.

Should Zirkzee continue to play in Ten Hag’s solitary centre forward berth, what he’d benefit from would be someone - typically a central midfielder - who could crash into the box and latch onto his link-up play. It’s just a shame that Scott McTominay, who fits that profile, was offloaded to Napoli.

Man Utd Fans Think Ten Hag Should Tweak Zirkzee’s Position

Rasmus Hojlund would, in turn, return to the striker berth

Giving a glowing assessment of Zirkzee’s display against FC Twente, Erik ten Hag told club media: “Joshua [Zirkzee] is doing very good. He created a very good chance, it was a brilliant stop and a very good stop.” But is such a performance enough for a team that are looking, under INEOS’ fresh ownership, to assert themselves as the team to beat on English soil once again?

Manchester United fans online have spotted a slight tactical tweak that Ten Hag can make ahead of their Premier League encounter with a tough Tottenham Hotspur side on Sunday, and it involves altering Zirkzee’s position to one that would suit him down to ground. One supporter posted:

"At the risk of repeating myself every time we play, I just don’t see Zirkzee as a No.9 - he looks a very intelligent player, can spot a lovely pass, doesn’t give the ball away often, but looks every bit a No.10 to me."

The Netherlands international has deputised in the absence of Rasmus Hojlund, but with the Dane gradually returning to the fold, supporters are crying out for Zirkzee to be dropped deeper into the No.10 role, allowing him to be the glue for his side’s front four.

In turn, the goalscoring onus would be taken off his shoulders and placed on those of 21-year-old Hojlund and Co as another fan said: "Joshua Zirkzee is quality but not as a striker for me, he needs to be playing in the no.10 role with a PROPER striker ahead of him."

Zirkzee vs Hojlund - 23/24 Premier League Statistics Statstic Zirkzee Hojlund Minutes 2,772 2,172 Goals 11 10 Assists 4 2 Shots per game 2.5 1.3 Key passes per game 1.3 0.9 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.6 Overall rating 7.03 6.70

What could prevent such an easy change being put into practice is that it would mean skipper Bruno Fernandes, the club’s creator-in-chief, either a) being placed on the bench or b) moved out to the right wing where he has been, arguably, less effective.

Given how persistently poor the Portuguese talisman has been since the start of the new campaign, removing him from the starting line-up and replacing him with the brilliance of Zirkzee is no far cry. Ten Hag’s renowned stubbornness, especially in terms of personnel, could prevent Zirkzee from being played in a deeper role, however.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 26/09/24