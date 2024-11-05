Manchester United fans have waxed lyrical about impending head coach Ruben Amorim after Sporting CP produced a shock 4-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League thanks to a Viktor Gyokeres hat-trick and a Maximiliano Araujo strike.

In the wake of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co cutting ties with former boss Erik ten Hag, the Old Trafford top brass moved quickly to appoint the 39-year-old to be their sixth permanent manager of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era in Amorim.

Reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, went 1-0 up in the fourth minute through Phil Foden but three goals – an Araujo strike sandwiched between Gyokeres’ double – within 11 minutes saw the home side produce a commanding lead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The last time Manchester City conceded four in a competitive match was in the 2022/23 season against Chelsea (4-4).

Gyokeres, inarguably one of the best strikers in the world, added his third – and his side's fourth – from the spot with just nine minutes of regulation time left to play in a match where Amorim mismatched inarguably the best manager in world football – and Manchester United fans have had their feelings known on X (formerly Twitter).

“Amorim ball is so lethal speedy in final thirds, wow.” one Red Devils supporter said, while another was enthused by the amount of energy his side played with in the memorable victory: “The energy these Sporting players are playing with man. It’s been a while since the MUFC squad play with that energy. Really hope Amorim bring the energy with him."

Another fan noticed how relentless Sporting were off the ball: “One thing I look for in teams Is how they look and defend off the ball. I watched Sporting twice since the Amorim appointment and these guys are immense off the ball.”

“One thing I know is this Amorim team is not one that relies so heavily on midfield and wing play. It’s mostly their defence and attack that does the major work. None of the isolated winger nonsense.”

Lisbon-born Amorim has just one game left in charge of the Portuguese side (at home to his former club, Braga, in Liga Portugal) before travelling to Carrington to take charge of his first training session. Supporters of the Old Trafford-based outfit will enjoy their first taste of Amorim ball against Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town on 24 November in the Premier League.