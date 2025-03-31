Manchester United fans have had their say on youth team player Tyler Fletcher following his performance in the FA Youth Cup semi-final against Aston Villa. Having gone 1-0 behind early on and having watched the hosts miss a penalty, the young Red Devils rallied back to turn the tide thanks to goals from Gibraltar international James Scanlon before succumbing to the lottery of penalties.

The defeat means United fail to return to the final of the famous under 18s competition for the first time since the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho led them to victory in 2022. But, despite having sensation Chido Obi Martin up top, it was Fletcher, son of former Premier League winner Darren, who got fans talking after the final whistle.

United Fans Rave Over Fletcher's Youth Cup Performance

The youngster was compared to a current England star

In a game that at times lacked a bit of quality, it was Fletcher, who has represented Scotland at Under-17 level and is one of the top prospects at United, who often provided moments of magic. Shifting between playing in more advanced roles and dictating play in a deeper position much like his dad used to do, the 18-year-old looked tidy in possession, while also always looking to progress the game and find his teammates in dangerous areas.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Fletcher began his career at Manchester City before joining United.

Though it was a bit of a goalmouth scramble that led to Scanlon's goal, the assist was credited to Fletcher, who also struck the post himself with a low driven effort from outside the 18-yard box at the end of the first period. He continued this throughout the rest of normal time, before being replaced in the first-half of extra-time His overall performance was enough to draw the attention of supporters watching online, with some going as far as to compare him to a current Three Lions superstar.

"Tyler Fletcher was superb," claimed one fan on social media, while another added "Tyler Fletcher is special."

A third claimed "Tyler Fletcher has been excellent," while comparisons to Cole Palmer were made, with one person saying "Tyler Fletcher... That's a Cole Palmer kind of player."

A fifth then began to compare the youngster to his accomplished father, breaking down what made the teenager so promising: "Tyler Fletcher looks a player. Right physique, moves well, always in space, makes the right movements and runs. If he does half as well as his dad he’ll have done well but definitely looks like he’s got it to me."

Tyler Fletcher Season So Far

The midfielder has shown his creative prowess throughout the season