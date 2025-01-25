On 25 January 1995 - now 30 years ago - the Premier League witnessed one of the most dramatic moments ever seen in English football. Manchester United ace Eric Cantona flew into the Crystal Palace crowd, landing his now infamous kung-fu kick on a fan

The incident took place at Selhurst Park, with home supporter Matthew Simmons racially abusing the Frenchman after he was sent off. More drama occurred in the aftermath, as the footballer actually received an initial two-week jail sentence which was later reduced to 120 hours of community service.

Within the world of football, Cantona was also handed a nine-month ban by the FA. At the time of the incident, Sir Alex Ferguson's reaction was understandably furious. At full time, he apparently charged into the dressing room in an utter rage, with "steam coming out of his ears and frothing at the mouth."

That said, former Man Utd player Brian McClair has now suggested that the iconic manager may be somewhat at fault for the whole situation.

Sir Alex's Role in Eric Cantona's Kung-fu Kick

Players had urged Ferguson to take Frenchman off at half-time

Giving the perspective of someone who was at Selhurst Park on that fateful day, as quoted by the Mirror, McClair has revealed that players actually pointed out that Cantona was clearly agitated before the incident and suggested that he should have been substituted at half-time.

During the first half, the Frenchman was caught up in an ongoing battle with Palace man Richard Shaw. This boiled over into the second half, leading to the red card and potentially preventable kung-fu kick – as McClair recalled:

“I don't blame Eric personally. There was a situation. Did the manager regret not taking him off half-time, having been advised by some of the players or even some of his staff?

"I was disappointed of course, and you learn and understand that we were all different, even though we're part of a team. Had it been me, for example, then I wouldn’t have been a Manchester United player after that.

"It was a great effort by everybody else to get to a situation where in the last game of the season you've still got a chance to win the title, and in the following week you've got the FA Cup final.

"Eric was our game changer, he was the one that made a difference. It’s easy to say, but if he hadn't created the situation and been suspended for all of those games, then maybe things would have turned out a bit differently.”

Without their star player, the Red Devils lost to Everton in the FA Cup Final. This would sum up a miserable season for the club, who were also beaten by Blackburn to the Premier League title by a single point.

Interestingly enough, McClair also claimed that this incident was the moment Cantona fell out of love with football, saying: “I do believe that the fire died when he received the punishment - and I think he fell out of love with football."

The iconic Man United no.7 would opt to hang up his boots at just 30 years of age. He would play his final game in May 1997, just over two years after the incident at Crystal Palace.