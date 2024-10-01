Journalist Andy Mitten has revealed what a handful of Manchester United players told him after their 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final. The Athletic journalist insisted that there were mixed opinions over Erik ten Hag’s position at the club, with none of them saying that he should ‘absolutely stay’.

Despite winning trophies in back-to-back seasons at Old Trafford, the Dutchman has, almost, always been under the cosh – with a lack of identity and belief in the ex-Ajax man’s ideology being the primary factor behind the fan-wide dismay.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd have now lost more Premier League games by three or more goals since Alex Ferguson left (23) than they did across his 1,035-game tenure in the league (22).

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co were actively looking for replacements during their first summer in house, but ultimately stuck by Ten Hag’s side. Now six games into the new Premier League campaign and the Red Devils are slumped in 13th place with just two wins to their name.

What Man Utd Players Told Journalist Post-FA Cup Final Win

‘You cannot have teams in the relegation zone carving us open’

The FA Cup final win gave fans a slither of hope heading into the INEOS-led era – one that saw the Glazer family with little to no control over the club’s sporting operations – and not only because they had got one over their local rivals.

Understandably, the mood within the club was high as it seemed that, once again, Ten Hag had silenced the critics who had called for his time at the helm to end after finishing eighth in the Premier League – their worst finish since the division's inception.

Writing forThe Athletic, Mitten reported that he, all off the record, managed to speak with a half dozen players after Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho scored at Wembley to see them pick up their second piece of silverware in a two-year period. He wrote: "An hour after the FA Cup final win, I spoke to half a dozen of United players outside the dressing room and asked them about the manager. The words weren’t being recorded.

"Not one said the manager should absolutely be sacked. And not one said he should absolutely stay. Yet there were clear issues between players and manager about his style.”

Even more of a concern was that one player, who has remained anonymous, suggested that Manchester United’s porous set-up cannot be happening against the likes of Sheffield United, ranked as one of the worst teams in Premier League history, and Burnley on their home turf. Mitten wrote:

"One of them said, 'You cannot have teams in the relegation zone like Sheffield United and Burnley coming to Old Trafford and carving us open.’”

Ten Hag Facing ‘Informal Review’ at Old Trafford

Boss on thin ice after 3-0 loss to Tottenham

In the wake of their dismal 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend, which encapsulated the 13-time Premier League champions’ current state of affairs perfectly, there are questions about whether the 54-year-old’s days in the hotseat are numbered.

Erik ten Hag - Man Utd Statistics Appointed July 1, 2022 In charge until June 30, 2026 (expected) Matches 123 Wins 71 Draws 17 Losses 35 Points per match 1.87

That could be the case given that GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed he is set to undergo an ‘informal review’ in due course. That said, Manchester United are still keen to stick with their three-time Eredivisie-winning boss as swinging the axe would undermine their summer decision.