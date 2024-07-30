Highlights AI images show futuristic, dome-like structure for a new 100,000-seater Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe prefers building a new stadium over renovating, with a desire to build 'Wembley of the North.'

Manchester United's current stadium has stood for over a century and needs major redevelopment.

AI generated images of what a brand new Old Trafford could look like has understandably gotten Manchester United fans excited after it was revealed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe prefers the idea of completely building a new 100,000-seater stadium as opposed to renovating the current Theatre of Dreams.

Improvements to both the playing and training facilities have been high on the list of Ratcliffe and INEOS's priorities since completing the deal to become co-owners of the football club in February 2024. Having been impressed with the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium in California where the Red Devils lost 2-1 to Arsenal in a pre-season friendly, it is believed that the English billionaire has his sights firmly set on creating what has already been dubbed the 'Wembley of the North.'

AI Images of New Old Trafford

The computer generated pictures give an idea of how the modernised stadium could look

Several AI generated images have popped up online predicting what a new 100,000-seater Old Trafford could look like and there are some extremely noticeable differences. While the current stadium takes up more of a rectangular shape, the images circulating on social media appear to show the arena becoming a dome-like structure, more similar to that of Wembley Stadium or the recently developed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The images also showcase a brand-new roof which has also been at the centre of ridicule in recent times. The current facility has been home to several leaks, both in the dressing room and within its structure in recent times, leading to chants of 'Old Trafford is falling down' by opposition fans. Incredibly, it was revealed by former Chief Executive David Gill that issues with the leaky roof existed during Sir Alex Ferguson's dominant reign in charge. However, he claimed that a better job was done in protecting that secret as has been the case in recent years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Old Trafford was first built on the 19th February 1910, almost 114 years to the day when INEOS's takeover was completed (20th February 2024).

Ratcliffe's Preference For New Stadium

It is believed a new stadium will be more beneficial to the club

It has been reported that Ratcliffe would prefer to build an entirely new stadium rather than renovate United's current home, and that the task force assembled to create a plan for a stadium regeneration also has a similar line of thinking.

According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils are confident they can attract 100,000 fans to a stadium every week, thanks to their vast global following. This represents a substantial jump from the current 74,000-seat capacity of Old Trafford. Upgrading Old Trafford to meet modern standards will require significant renovations, with estimated costs ranging between £1 billion and £1.2 billion.

It is also believed that a reduced capacity will be required whilst construction work takes place, with the 74,000-seater, which is the largest in the Premier League, dropping to between 40,000-50,000. INEOS have also proposed for the government to help with the future plans, as they believe that a new stadium could become a centre for tourism in the North-West.