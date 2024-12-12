Manchester United have yet to make a decision on Marcus Rashford’s future and have not discussed selling the 27-year-old next year, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Despite reports suggesting the England international has been placed on the transfer list at Old Trafford, a new update claims United will only assess their first-team squad after the season.

It is understood new boss Ruben Amorim likes Rashford, who is eager to impress under the Portuguese tactician, having scored three goals in five appearances since his appointment.

Rashford’s representatives have also yet to signal that their client wants a January move, despite Paris Saint-Germain remaining long-term admirers of the 27-year-old.

The Ligue 1 giants have reportedly not checked on Rashford’s situation in recent months, after being linked with him during the summer transfer window.

While plans to sell Rashford have not been discussed, the report claims that ‘almost every Man United player has a price’. The club would reportedly be open to serious offers, with starlets Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, and Alejandro Garnacho being notable exceptions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances for United this season.

Rashford will have three years remaining on his £300,000-a-week contract after this season, having signed a new extension in July 2023.

The 27-year-old, along with United teammate Lisandro Martinez, was linked with an Old Trafford exit this week, with reports claiming United chiefs are disappointed with Rashford’s recent performances and off-field lifestyle.

The left-winger has performed well under Amorim, scoring three goals in his first two Premier League games before being dropped to the bench for defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

United have slumped to 13th in the Premier League following their 3-2 home loss to Forest and will next travel to Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League, before facing reigning Premier League champions Manchester City away on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.7 Expected assisted goals 2.1 Shot-creating actions per 90 2.67 Minutes played 978

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-12-24.