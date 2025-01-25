Manchester City fans have had plenty to say about Omar Marmoush after the striker made his debut for the club against Chelsea on Sunday evening. After seeing their title defence fall apart towards the end of 2024, the defending champions wasted no time recruiting reinforcements in the January transfer window and that included signing the highly-rated forward from Eintracht Frankfurt and he made his first appearance for Pep Guardiola's side in a Premier League clash at the Etihad against the Blues on Sunday.

The match itself was an entertaining affair, with fellow City debutant Abdukodir Khusanov getting off to the worst possible start when he essentially gifted Noni Madueke Chelsea's opener and he received a yellow card for a rash challenge all inside the first five minutes. Josko Gvardiol equalised for the home side on the stroke of half-time, and then Erling Haaland caught Robert Sanchez off his line shortly before the 70-minute mark to turn things around for City, but that wasn't the only thing that had the club's fans excited.

While it was a rough night for Khusanov, things were going quite differently for Marmoush. The forward looked lively and was constantly racing beyond the Blues' backline. He was caught offside on several occasions, including when he poked the ball past Robert Sanchez, but there were still plenty of encouraging signs and City fans were quick to share their thoughts on social media.

City Fans On Omar Marmoush

They are excited

While they have a goalscoring machine like Erling Haaland up front, the departure of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid last summer left City a little short in terms of firepower. The arrival of Marmoush promised to change that, though, and after his debut against Chelsea, fans had plenty to say about him.

One supporter took to X (Twitter) and expressed their joy at his work rate and 'hunger', saying: "Omar Marmoush is so f***ing hungry, man. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT. We’ve missed this hunger." Another fan shared that sentiment and posted: "Early Marmoush signs seem encouraging. Lively, good movement, hungry."

A third supporter highlighted the runs Marmoush was making for City and claimed his teammates were letting him down with a lack or service. They said: "Marmoush keeps making incredible runs but our players won’t pass him the ball. Stupidly annoying to watch."

There were plenty more positive things said about the star as well. A fourth fan shared how good it felt to watch someone like Marmoush in the side, posting: "I’m enjoying watching Omar Marmoush. Always trying to find a way to create a chance or score them." Finally, one supporter went beyond any of the others and claimed the striker was set to be a major star in the Premier League. He said: "Marmoush is a supreme footballer. This is a superstar in this league. I’m not really sure how guys didn’t see it."