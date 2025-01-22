Manchester City now find themselves teetering on the edge of Champions League elimination after a stunning 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night. Despite racing to a two-goal lead by the 53rd minute, courtesy of quickfire strikes from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland, Pep Guardiola's side watched the script flip dramatically in a rain-soaked Paris.

From the hour mark onward, the momentum swung like a pendulum in PSG’s favour, and the Citizens crumbled under the weight of their hosts’ relentless energy. The Parisian storm wasn’t just in the skies but on the pitch, as Bradley Barcola - the name on every Arsenal fan’s lips - sparked the comeback with a goal and an assist. Joao Neves and Goncalo Ramos then delivered the killer blows, yanking the rug from under City’s feet in emphatic fashion.

The defeat leaves Guardiola and Co's European ambitions for the season hanging by the thinnest of threads. But with one game left to play, a place in the knockout rounds is still up for grabs.

Manchester City's Champions League Predicament

Their final game comes at home against Club Brugge next week

Pep Guardiola's side currently sit 25th in the league phase table coming into their final game of the campaign against Club Brugge next Wednesday – a game that will be played at the Etihad. Teams who finish in the top eight will qualify automatically for the last 16, while those who place ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged knockout play-off for the chance to join them.

So, right now, City are straddling - or rather holding their breaths underwater - just one place outside the qualification places. They sit two points behind 24th place Stuttgart, who face Paris Saint-Germain at the MHPArena next week. In short, then, City must beat Club Brugge next week and hope teams directly above don't win.

Ahead of Wednesday night's encounter, Guardiola had dubbed it a 'must-win' affair. But, now, after failing to find any points at the Parc des Princes, their home game against Club Brugge really is their last chance saloon.

The reigning Belgian champions currently sit 20th, three points ahead of City, but they should present few challenges on paper for the four-peat Premier League winners, especially after they lost for the first time in seven games and have been back on an upward trajectory since a topsy-turvy Christmas period.