Manchester United comfortably brushed aside Leicester City 3-0 on Sunday evening as the pair met in a Premier League clash. Ruben Amorim's men were never truly under any pressure at the King Power Stadium and goals from Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes secured the three points for the Red Devils.

One of the most noteworthy incidents in the contest was the introduction of Harry Amass off the bench in the second half. The substitution saw the young left-back make his senior debut for United. Amorim had been called to give the youngster a chance in the past and he finally decided to do so on his 18th birthday. Fans of the Red Devils had been waiting to see what he could offer the club on that left side of defence and were naturally thrilled when he was brought into the fold by Amorim in the 69th minute.

After watching him against Ruud van Nistelrooy's side, though, the supporters have all formed their opinions on him and they weren't afraid to share them on social media.

Related Bruno Fernandes Reveals How Man United Squad Reacted to Jim Ratcliffe's Comments Ratcliffe laid into the squad for not being good enough and Fernandes has revealed how his teammates have reacted.

Harry Amass' Premier League Debut

His first match split opinions

While it was a nice moment to see Amass introduced to senior football for the first time, especially on his birthday, a large portion of United fans, after watching him play, believe he isn't quite ready for a regular spot in the side. He managed to record 29 touches on the ball and completed all but one of his passes, but he also lost the ball on nine different occasions and won just two of his five ground duels against his opponents.

He made a couple of tackles, an interception and a clearance, but he was also dribbled past during the cameo. There were plenty of positives to take away from the performance, but some United fans aren't quite convinced that he's necessarily ready for first-team football just yet.

One supporter took to X (Twitter) and simply said: "Harry Amass is not ready yet," while another shared that sentiment, posting: "Y'all see why you don't just throw a kid in games. Harry Amass has been struggling."

A third fan highlighted his play on the ball, saying: "Harry Amass being too cute on the ball. He needs to simplify his game. He’s playing a Premier League side not the under 18s."

Some fans came away from the game with a much more optimistic opinion of Amass' start, though. One fan posted: "This Harry Amass cameo is unreal," while another stated: "Harry Amass has looked solid."

A final supporter was also impressed with Amass' first senior appearance for United and they said: "Harry Amass is tidy."

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 16/03/2025