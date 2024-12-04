Leny Yoro finally made his official Manchester United debut on Wednesday night when he came off the bench in the second half of their 2-0 loss to Arsenal. The two teams met at the Emirates in a Premier League clash and goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba handed Ruben Amorim his first defeat since taking charge of the Red Devils last month.

After a solid first half from United, they were undone by two corners from the Gunners in the second half. Mikel Arteta's men have had tremendous success from set-pieces so far this campaign and that was the case again during their victory over Amorim's side. There were some positives for United to take away from the game, though.

Aside from their solid showing in the first half that offered glimpses of who United can be under Amorim, Yoro finally made his debut for the club too and it's had fans talking on social media.

What United Fans Are Saying About Yoro

They're very impressed

Yoro joined United in the summer as a promising 18-year-old from Lille and plenty of fans were excited to see what he could do in the Premier League. He's one of the best teenagers in football, but an injury against Arsenal in a pre-season friendly put him on the shelf for months. Fans finally got to see their new star in action on Wednesday, though, when he came off the bench to make his debut against the team he'd picked up his injury against all those months earlier.

Yoro was brought into the fold while his side were trailing the contest 1-0 and it wasn't the most ideal situation for the 19-year-old to make his first official appearance for the team. They went on to lose 2-0, but the centre-back managed to shine during his 35-minute cameo. During his limited time on the pitch, the Frenchman recorded three tackles, two clearances and an interception for his side. It was a taste of what he has to offer and United fans are very happy with what they saw.

One supporter quickly took to X (Twitter) and highlighted the defender's showing, despite the unfavourable circumstances, saying:

"Leny Yoro has been excellent. He's been thrown into the lion's den, but his defending & timing in the tackle has been superb."

Another fan praised Yoro for the issues he causes his opponents and posted: "Leny Yoro, this is quite a decent cameo. Not easy to beat at all."

Overall, it was a tough night for the Red Devils, but one fan took positives out of Yoro's appearance. They said: "At least Leny Yoro isn’t all hype. He’s the real deal." Finally, another supporter couldn't hide his joy about the defender's debut and is already convinced that United made the right decision signing him, posting: "It'll get ignored because fans are silly, but Leny Yoro looked VERY accomplished given the circumstances of his Premier League debut. We've bagged a good one here."

Shortly after the match, highlights of Yoro's performance surfaced on social media. Check them out below.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 04/12/24