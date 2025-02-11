Sources close to Marcus Rashford’s camp have revealed what the 60-cap England international thinks of his former teammate Jadon Sancho’s ‘freedom’ remark on his latest Instagram post after he made his debut for Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

Frozen out by Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, the Carrington graduate – with the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain among his potential suitors – opted to move onto pastures new and that turned out to be a loan move to Villa Park.

Rashford, one of the most famous Premier League stars, took to social media after his first minutes in a Villa strip to thank their fans, who cheered his every touch, for their undying support in the side’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford became the youngest player to reach 250 Premier League appearances for Manchester United in November 2023.

In the comments of said post was Sancho, a player also sent out on loan by the Red Devils. Temporarily plying his trade for Chelsea, the winger has endured a difficult spell, notching two goals and a further six assists in 22 appearances.

Rashford captioned his post: “Thank you for the warm welcome. Great team performance.”, while his pal and former Old Trafford teammate, Sancho, made a not-to-subtle dig at Manchester United by simply commenting: “Freedom!”

Similarly to Rashford, Sancho found himself on the periphery in the latter stages of his Old Trafford stay after a public fallout with Erik ten Hag. Thus, he moved to west London in the summer and Enzo Maresca’s side have a £25 million obligation to buy.

Although Ten Hag was sacked, and replaced by Amorim, just shy of four months ago, it appears that Sancho, one of the highest-paid English footballers in the world, still holds a grudge against his parent club thanks to his latest comments.

Even though Rashford and Sancho – two Englishmen, three years apart – are close companions, Mail Online have reported that the former is not best pleased with the latter’s remarks. Citing sources from Rashford’s representatives, they wrote that he ‘doesn’t appreciate being dragged into his former United and England team-mate’s apparent beef with the club.

Irrespective of his unfortunate exit, the existing relationship between Rashford and his boyhood club remains strong. He is looking to retain the respect between himself and the fans, who have cheered him on since his breakthrough season in 2015/16.

What’s interesting is that both players, whose returns to the Theatre of Dreams remain unclear, share the same PR agency – a firm who also represent the likes of the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo, former star Raphael Varane and Mason Mount.