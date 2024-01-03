Highlights Mason Greenwood was shown a straight red card for dissent, with the referee reporting exactly what was said to him.

Greenwood's loan spell at Getafe has been respectable, with five goals in 16 appearances and a chance to rebuild his career after a long absence.

Getafe were beaten 2-0 at home by Rayo Vallecano in La Liga as three of their players were given their marching orders.

Mason Greenwood was one of three Getafe players to be sent off during the club's 2-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. The Manchester United loanee joined Juanmi Latasa and Damian Suarez in being given his marching orders during the heated affair.

Latasa was the first man to get an early shower as the forward - on loan from Real Madrid was shown a second yellow card in the 40th minute. Shortly after, Rayo Vallecano took the lead through Sergio Camello to silence the Wanda Metropolitano.

The second period began just as the first had ended, as Camello doubled his tally on the night to give the visitors a two-goal advantage. In the 50th minute, Greenwood was shown the only straight red card of the evening before being joined by Suarez, who was sent off after already being substituted. On initial viewing, there didn't appear to be a lot in the incident that saw Greenwood sent off, but what exactly led to the referee making this call?

Mason Greenwood shown straight red card for dissent

His side were already 2-0 down

The Getafe winger looked to break free of two opposition players before feeling he had been fouled. This prompted Greenwood to stop in his tracks and when he was not awarded a free-kick, he aimed his frustration at the referee.

Jorge Figueroa Vasquez was the match official on the day, and he shed light on this incident in his match report after it had appeared to be unclear what Greenwood had said to him in order to be shown a straight red card.

The English forward was furious as he said: "F*** you," in the direction of Vasquez according to the official match report. Per the Daily Mail, the post-match report from the official read as follows...

In the 50th minute the player (12) Greenwood, Mason Will John, was sent off for the following reason: For addressing me in a sign of protest and raising his arm, in the following terms: "F*** you"

While the player is said to have refuted the allegation, should the referee's word prove to be true, Greenwood could face a four-match suspension for the outburst. The 22-year-old will be looking to get back to form for the second half of the season, although it is now unknown exactly when he will return to action.

Mason Greenwood's spell at Getafe

Man United loanee having a respectable time in La Liga

He may not have set the world alight with only five goals in 16 appearances in the first half of the 2023/24 season during his temporary move from Man United, but Greenwood has got his name back into the world of football after missing 18 months for reasons away from the pitch.

Mason Greenwood's Getafe Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists La Liga 15 3 4 Copa del Ray 1 2 0 Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.

No one is certain of his future in the game, but he has proven to be able to get back into a solid rhythm and perform for a top-flight team despite missing all those months of his career. Man United had originally looked to be set to integrate the youngster back into the first-team squad in the summer of 2023 before online backlash resulted in the Red Devils making a swift U-turn to then send him out on loan.