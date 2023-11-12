Highlights Chelsea and Manchester City's match was a thrilling draw, with Chelsea holding City to a draw in an eight-goal thriller.

Mauricio Pochettino was furious at the officials and confronted them after the game, receiving a yellow card for his actions.

Despite Pochettino's anger, Pep Guardiola had no hard feelings and brushed off the incident, saying it's not a problem.

Chelsea and Manchester City's clash on Sunday evening will go down as one of the most entertaining games in Premier League history. A huge 12 points separated the two sides going into the match, with City leading the league and Chelsea in the bottom half. But, despite City's superior league position, Chelsea held them to a draw in an eight-goal thriller.

In a topsy-turvy match, City looked like they had won the game when Rodri's deflected effort gave the away side a 4-3 lead with four minutes of the match remaining. But Chelsea weren't to be denied as they netted a stoppage-time equaliser.

The Blues were given a spot-kick when Armando Broja was felled by Ruben Dias inside the box. Cole Palmer, who made the switch to Chelsea from City in the summer, put the ball down on the spot. So much pressure was on the 21-year-old's shoulders but he was up to the task as he coolly found the back of the net. It proved to be the final goal of what was a crazy game and the spoils were shared.

Mauricio Pochettino rages at officials after Chelsea 4-4 Man City

Despite Chelsea's late comeback, Mauricio Pochettino was not happy at all at the final whistle. As soon as Anthony Taylor signalled for the end of the match, Pochettino stormed onto the pitch to confront him. The Argentine manager was given a yellow card for his actions.

He was so angry, in fact, that he didn't even shake Pep Guardiola's hand before going onto the pitch. Microphones picked up exactly what Pochettino said and it's fair to say he wasn't happy at all. He could be hard screaming in the direction of Taylor: "What the f***! Why no play?! Why no play?!"

Mauricio Pochettino addresses his actions after Chelsea 4-4 Man City

Pochettino opened up about his actions after the match and he felt the need to apologise to the officials and Guardiola.

He said, per Football London: "I need to apologise to Anthony and the officials because in this moment I feel Raheem can go through and in this moment I say 'What the...?' I deserve to be booked, I apologise but this type of behaviour is no good. I want to apologise to him also [Pep], I was focused on the action." In his interview with Sky Sports, he added, per the Daily Express: "I think maybe I crossed the limit because I was so emotional there on the touchline. I want to apologise to everyone and the referee because [afterwards] then I realised [his reaction]. "I was really pleased with the game, and he [the referee] was trying to help. I wanted to encourage the players to keep moving, going forward, be brave, knowing that we face an amazing team."

Pep Guardiola reacts to Mauricio Pochettino not shaking his hand

Guardiola, meanwhile, did not have any hard feelings when asked about the Argentine's actions after the game.

"It's not a problem. It's fine. The emotions happen to me sometimes. Completely fine."

Chelsea and Man City will both return to action on Saturday November 25. City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium in a game that sees first play second, while Chelsea travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United.