Highlights Daniil Medvedev received a violation for unsportsmanlike conduct in his Wimbledon semi final with Carlos Alcaraz.

Umpire Eva left the chair to speak with the match referee after Medvedev said something to her.

Footage appears to show Medvedev swearing at the umpire three times.

Daniil Medvedev made a strong start to his Wimbledon semi-final with Carlos Alcaraz by taking the opening set of the match on a tie break, but the Russian found himself in trouble with the umpire towards the end of the set as he was hit with a violation for unsportsmanlike conduct towards the end of the set.

The match was temporarily halted as umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore left her chair to speak with the match referee and supervisor after Medvedev said something to her during the tenth game of the set. The 28-year-old had been attempting to chase down a drop shot and lost his cool with the official after she ruled that the ball was "not up", meaning that it had already bounced twice before Medvedev made contact with it. The call meant that he lost the game while serving for the set.

Medvedev may have had valid grounds for his complaint as video of the point in question doesn't seem to show the ball bouncing twice.

However, footage has now emerged appearing to show exactly what Medvedev said to Asderaki-Moore - and it's no surprise that it caused a stir.

Danil Medvedev Appears to Swear at Umpire During Wimbledon Semi-Final

The world number five seems to shout "F*** you" on three consecutive occasions to the official. Naturally, that sort of behaviour isn't tolerated by tournament organisers - and there was even concern that the player could have been thrown out of the match altogether. Speaking on BBC television, Tim Henman explained the seriousness of the situation for Medvedev.

"If you use a swear word you’re going to get a code violation and a warning and a fine, but if you verbally abuse the umpire, that’s when there’s a question mark. It could be a default."

The Brit continued: "Just from where we’re sitting to see the umpire get down off the umpire’s chair, to see the umpire and the supervisor to go on the court, that doesn’t happen unless something has gone on."

Per i News, the Grand Slam handbook allows umpires to dock a player a point without consulting any other parties. That Asderaki-Moore felt the need to speak to the match referee suggests that she may have been considering defaulting Medvedev.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Medvedev's semi-final appearance is his second in as many years at Wimbledon. In 2023, he lost to Alcaraz in straight sets.

However, it was decided that a warning was sufficient and the match continues, with the players currently tied at one set apiece.