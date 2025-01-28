Premier League referee Michael Oliver has told UEFA and the PGMOL that he is ready to return to action, with the 42-year-old scheduled to take charge of a Champions League fixture just days after being on the receiving end of torrid abuse. It was revealed on Sunday that police investigations were underway after the 39-year-old and his family received threats following Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Wolves.

Oliver deemed that the teenager had committed serious foul play when bringing down Matt Doherty as Wolves looked to spring a counter-attack, but the Gunners are set to lodge an appeal against the decision. However, despite the abuse directed towards him and his family, the official is set to get back to work as early as Wednesday night.

Oliver to Return to Champions League Duties on Wednesday

The official will be in charge of Atalanta's trip to Barcelona

In an update from The Sun, it has been claimed that after speaking with both the European and English refereeing governing bodies, Oliver has confirmed his desire to get straight back to work following the incident at Molineux less than 72 hours ago. Furthermore, he retains the backing of PGMOL chief Howard Webb after speaking with him on Monday. He is currently penciled in to officiate Barcelona's final Champions League group phase tie with Atalanta on Wednesday night.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oliver has taken charge of 36 Champions League games in his career.

It is expected that Oliver will return to Premier League action over the weekend, with news of refereeing appointments set to drop later on Tuesday, though it is guaranteed that Oliver will not be taking charge of Newcastle's clash with Fulham due to his connections with the Magpies. It is also incredibly unlikely he will be selected for Arsenal's crunch match with Manchester City following recent events.

Oliver's swift return to action comes as former referee Keith Hackett, who ranked the 39-year-old as the best Premier League official back in 2022, said that the Geordie should step out of the firing line because of the recent abuse.

