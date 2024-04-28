Highlights Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp's feud continued after Liverpool's draw against West Ham, with the former snubbing his boss following their argument.

Salah's possible exit from Liverpool looms, with his recent drop in form raising concerns ahead of an era shift.

Klopp downplayed the altercation, stating it had been resolved, but reports suggest a decision to bench Salah and not bring him on till late in the game led to the rift.

Footage from the London Stadium showed Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp involved in a touchline spat during their all-important Premier League outing against West Ham United – but more clips have emerged, suggesting that the feud continued after the 2-2 scoreline as they failed to acknowledge each other in the wake of the draw.

Throughout their time spent together in the northwest of England, the two have been formidable and have enjoyed a flurry of success, including the Premier League and the Champions League. Salah has been at the forefront of that, scoring at an alarming rate.

However, with the end of Klopp’s Merseyside stint looming, there seems to be some underlying problems between the German and his star player – as evidenced by their disagreement on the touchline.

Salah’s introduction alongside Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez in the 79th minute – moments after Michail Antonio’s equaliser – was not enough to spruce title-chasing Liverpool into life, and they left east London with a share of the spoils, much to the dismay of the forward and his boss.

Klopp: ‘No, I won’t talk about it’

The drama between the Reds pair trickled into the post-match anguish of dropping more points in this season’s title race after the Egyptian ace, whose future at Anfield is all but hanging in the balance, snubbed his boss by walking straight past him.

The clip shows the former Chelsea man recognised West Ham boss David Moyes before bypassing Klopp, which has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike, especially after their earlier altercation. Salah did, however, ensure to clap the travelling Liverpool contingent, as a show of his appreciation, while walking off the field of play. Watch the footage below.

Klopp, in his post-match interview, attempted to pour water on the fire by suggesting any bad blood between himself and Salah had been sorted. Speaking to TNT Sports, he said:

"No [I won't talk about it]. We spoke already in the dressing room and for me that's done.”

Since the chastening draw against Moyes’ men, James Pearce of The Athletic has provided a reason behind the argument, citing Klopp’s decision to bench Salah and not bring him on till late in the game as to why the latter was so frustrated and snubbed his manager's handshake. With only three games left of Klopp’s tenure at Liverpool, it’s a sorry end to what has been a brilliant nine years in charge of the English behemoths.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has scored a whopping 210 goals and 88 assists in his 346-game Liverpool career.

Salah’s Future Hangs in the Balance

Just one goal and one assist in past eight Premier League fixtures

It’s all going to be about change in the Anfield dressing room this summer. With the departure of Klopp – and the seemingly inevitable arrival of Feyenoord’s Arne Slot – Salah is one of the players that could be on his way out the exit doors in search of pastures new. In truth, while Salah may still be widely considered as one of the best players in world football, his recent drop-off in form has been concerning, especially from a Liverpool standpoint.

Usually a reliable presence in front of goal, he has scored and assisted one apiece in eight Premier League outings since returning from injury, which has been a significant talking point in weeks gone by. Considering his age and the flurry of structural changes upstairs, a long, hard discussion over Salah’s suitability for the new era will need to be had.