Highlights Lip reader John Cassidy analysed the spat between Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp, revealing heated words exchanged.

The Egyptian clashed with his manager as Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against West Ham United in the Premier League.

Salah is still expected to stay with the Reds this summer despite rumours of a move after the public falling out.

A lip reader has revealed what Mohamed Salah supposedly said to Jurgen Klopp during their touchline spat as Liverpool drew 2-2 with West Ham United on the weekend. The Egyptian seemed to be furious and claimed he would get himself sent off.

The incident occurred as the Reds dropped vital points in their Premier League encounter, as they appear to have now all but entirely fallen out of the title race. Salah didn't start the game and he was supposedly unhappy with his manager as he was only brought on with 11 minutes left to rescue the game.

The 31-year-old was actually just about to come off the bench before Michail Antonio found the back of the net, making it 2-2. This is how the game would finish and it's since become clear just how angry the Liverpool winger was in the heat of the moment.

Lip Reader Drops Insight on Salah Clash with Klopp

"I will get a red card"

Professional lip reader John Cassidy has studied the footage of Klopp and Salah and has come to a conclusion as to what was said between the pair. Speaking to SportBible, the expert seemed to think that it was a pretty heated exchange, explaining: "When Klopp tried to shake hands with Salah, Salah just feebly slapped Klopp's hand."

Salah supposedly then said: "There's nothing I can do about that, nothing."

Cassidy went on to explain: "Klopp's reply was obscured, indicating Salah wasn't ready as quickly as Klopp liked it to be. Klopp walked over and irritated Salah by saying something to him." Salah finally said:

"I will, I will get a red card, after seven years, after seven years' service, after seven years!"

Salah's Future at Liverpool Open to Debate

He is expected to stay amid exit talk

After all the drama, there may have been a feeling that Salah would quit Liverpool – having been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League for some time now. However, seeing as Klopp is leaving the Reds this summer, the Egyptian may not need to depart regardless of whether or not they can patch up their relationship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah has scored 210 goals in 346 games under Klopp, more than any other Liverpool player during the German's time in charge.

The latest news on the player's future is that he will actually stay put. According to talkSPORT show host Jim White, 'most recent intel' suggests Salah 'is set to stay'. Seeing as he still has a year left on his contract, the winger doesn't necessarily need to push for an exit any time soon.

There are some calls that Salah needs to be punished for his petulant outburst by spending some more time on the bench, it remains to be seen if Klopp feels the same way. The German has just three games left in charge and won't want a dark cloud overhanging them – especially when it relates to one of the most important players of his tenure.