The shot clock has become a fundamental aspect of the NBA. It is a primary feature of basketball games being played under the league's reign, and has become such a mainstream part of the game that it is hardly thought about during viewership.

The shot clock plays a crucial role in keeping the game moving smoothly, and keeping offense up. But as important of a role that the shot clock plays, it was not always part of the game. Prior to its inception, the game of basketball was a completely different caliber, and the implementation of the shot clock changed the very nature of the game following its inception.

The game before the shot clock

The game of basketball was extremely different before the shot clock

Before the shot clock was introduced to the NBA, the game was played at a much slower pace. There was no rule requiring teams to pass the ball, meaning that teams could hog the ball for extended periods of time. Due to this, teams often employed deliberate, methodical strategies to control the tempo.

Without a shot clock, there was no time limit for teams to attempt a shot, which could lead to lengthy periods of stalling or "freeze" tactics, where teams would hold onto the ball for extended periods to protect a lead. The result was a scoring drought that affected the league, leading to low-scoring, low-offense, boring affairs.

All the NBA’s lowest-scoring games came before the implementation of the shot clock. These games often saw scores totaling less than 100 combined points. The most extreme example of a game of this nature came on November 22, 1950, between the Minneapolis Lakers and Fort Wayne Pistons.

The Pistons defeated the Lakers by a score of only 19-18, with the fourth quarter only seeing four total points being scored. The Pistons held on to the ball for minutes at a time, leading to frustration from the crowd.

In essence, these games were low-scoring affairs as teams could afford to take their time setting up plays and waiting for the perfect shot opportunity. This slow pace resulted in stagnant and less exciting gameplay, as there was less urgency to score quickly.

The shot clock was implemented in 1954

After the boiling point, two executives created and convinced the NBA to use a shot clock

The absence of a shot clock placed a greater emphasis on ball control and precision passing, as teams needed to be patient and efficient in their offensive execution to generate scoring opportunities. Defenses could focus more on disrupting passing lanes and forcing turnovers, knowing that there was no pressure for the offense to shoot. The result was a defensive-high affair, something that most did not like. A change was needed.

In 1954, Danny Biasone and Leo Farris, owner and general manager of the Syracuse Nationals (now the Philadelphia 76ers) expressed the frustrations that fans felt over the stagnant game. They engineered a solution which would be a 24-second shot clock that would activate when teams gained possession of the ball. If a team did not shoot after the time expired, the ball would be turned over.

“I looked at the box scores from the games I enjoyed, games where they didn't screw around and stall. I noticed each team took about 60 shots. That meant 120 shots per game. So I took 2,880 seconds (48 minutes) and divided that by 120 shots. The result was 24 seconds per shot.” —Danny Biasone on how he created the shot clock formula

Biasone and Farris pushed for the NBA to implement the shot clock, as they felt it would revolutionize the game by providing the offensive spark that was currently lacking. They convinced the NBA to implement it, and after an owners' vote, it was officially adopted for the 1954-55 NBA season. Funnily enough, the Nationals would end up winning the NBA Finals that year, so perhaps the shot clock was the key.

Initial reception wasn't exactly warm

The shot clock immediately had a profound impact on the game, but not all were on board

The very first game to use the shot clock immediately saw an offensive explosion. The Rochester Royals would defeat the Boston Celtics by a high score of 98-95, a score much more reminiscent of today’s iteration of the game. But not all were immediately on board with the drastic change.

Players were reportedly nervous while playing under the initial shot clock, as they were not used to the change. They felt they had to obtain the ball and then immediately pass or shoot the ball, resulting in the shot clock rarely expiring.

However, as more games were played, players realized that 24 seconds was the sweet spot as it gave them just enough time to analyze the situation to create offense.

“We thought we had to take quick shots – a pass and a shot was it – maybe 8–10 seconds…But as the game went on, we saw the inherent genius in Danny's 24 seconds. You could work the ball around [the offensive zone] for a good shot.” —Syracuse Nationals star Dolph Schayes on the shot clock

The shot clock, put simply, revolutionized the game of basketball. In the season prior to its implementation, which was the 1953-54 season, NBA teams averaged only 79 points per game. However, in the first season with the shot clock (1954-55), that number shot up to 93 points. Four years after the shot clock was implemented, teams were averaging 107 points per game, and basketball reached the offensive juggernaut it is today.

“Before the new rule, the last quarter could be deadly. The team in front would hold the ball indefinitely, and the only way you could get it was by fouling somebody. In the meantime, nobody dared take a shot and the whole game slowed up. With the clock, we have constant action. I think it saved the NBA at that time. It allowed the game to breathe and progress.” —Boston Celtics superstar and Hall-of-Famer Bob Causy on the shot clock

The introduction of the shot clock in the NBA revolutionized the game. It added a new level of excitement, strategy, and pace, by forcing teams to play at a faster tempo. The shot clock encouraged more dynamic offensive play, leading to higher-scoring games and increased fan engagement. Most importantly, it shaped basketball into the game we recognize in the current day.