Newcastle United chiefs have all agreed behind-the-scenes that they will not sell Alexander Isak this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies finally ended a 70-year trophy drought earlier this month by beating Arne Slot's side 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, with Isak scoring the winning goal.

That was the Sweden international's 23rd goal of the season for the Toon, in a campaign which has seen him emerge as one of the best strikers in the world and attract interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

Newcastle Don't Want or Need to Sell Isak

Would take well over £100m to soften their stance

Arsenal and Liverpool have both made the 25-year-old their prime target ahead of the summer transfer window as they look to bolster their attacking options, but Newcastle are not interested in selling their prized asset and are privately in agreement in the boardroom that he won't be going anywhere as things stand.

According to The Athletic, "the message from multiple senior figures" at St James' Park is that Isak is not for sale and that the club "would be crazy" to consider selling their best players in a period where they are trying to build and improve.

It's also believed that Newcastle are in a strong position to rebuff any interest as he still has three years remaining on his contract and the financial position of the club is healthy. Newcastle chiefs are adamant they don't want or need to sell and it would take an offer 'well in excess of £100m to even begin to soften their stance'.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Isak wants to join Arsenal, while GIVEMESPORT sources have been told Liverpool are confident of getting a deal done, but Newcastle are clearly not planning on losing their main man.

With their Carabao Cup win Newcastle have already confirmed European football for next season, but they currently sit just one point behind fifth-place with a game in hand which could see them return to the Champions League - and that would only improve their chances of keeping hold of Isak beyond the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 29/03/2025.