During an Instagram Live last night, UFC president Dana White confirmed that there was fight news coming for some of the UFC's biggest names. White teased news about stars such as Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, and the BMF champion, Max Holloway.

Despite White confirming that news was coming regarding these fighters, he did not confirm or speculate as to who the opponents could be for. Following this update from the UFC president, GIVEMESPORT has predicted what could be next for the fighters which White mentioned during the video on the 28th of August.

Conor McGregor

'The Notorious' has been campaigning on social media to fight in December

Despite Dana White recently shutting down talk of Conor McGregor fighting this year, there has seemingly been a breakthrough, and some fight news regarding the Irish superstar is coming soon.

McGregor, of course, has been slated to fight Michael Chandler for the last 18 months and that fight was officially scheduled to happen this June, but due to 'The Notorious' suffering a toe injury, he withdrew from the bout which led to Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2 for the UFC light heavyweight title being the new main event for UFC 303. Despite McGregor suffering an injury, it was not serious, and it was rumoured around the time the bout was cancelled that the Irishman was pushing to fight as early as August, but may have to settle for later this year as the UFC seemingly have their schedule mapped out.

Re-booking the fight against Chandler seems to be the most obvious next move for the UFC and McGregor, given that seems to be what all parties want. However, as always, the Irishman has plenty of options on the table. A few of the directions which the UFC could go down if they do not want to re-book the Chandler fight for McGregor are potential fights against the likes of top five UFC lightweight contenders such as Charles Oliveira and Dan Hooker, who actually called out McGregor following his win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305, or even a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier.

Michael Chandler

Chandler has recently shown willingness to move on from the fight against Conor McGregor

As mentioned above, the likely next move for Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is for the UFC to re-book the fight and finally end the saga which has been going on for almost two years. The two have been slated to fight each other since the filming began of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter over a year-and-a-half ago. Despite it being a huge fight, as seen with Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson, some fights just aren't meant to be.

Despite some huge money being on the table for Chandler in a fight against McGregor, he is now 38 years old and has been out of the Octagon for coming up to two years, which is not ideal for an ageing fighter. With his age and inactivity in mind, Chandler has recently expressed some frustration with his current situation involving 'The Notorious' and has revealed that he is ready to put him in his rearview mirror once and for all.

Speaking to Beat The Heat, Chandler said the following: "I’m ready to put you behind me. I’m ready to put you flat on your back in the middle of an Octagon, wherever it is, hopefully, Las Vegas, Nevada, and I can walk out of that Octagon and never have to think about you again. I can just ride the coattails of the eyeballs that were there that night.”

Despite him being clearly frustrated, it seems unlikely for Chandler to walk away from the McGregor fight at this point and will likely see himself re-booked against the Irishman later this year or early next year.

Charles Oliveira

Oliveira's fight plans were potentially revealed last week by a big UFC 305 winner

Charles Oliveira is a huge fan-favourite and Dana White teasing upcoming fight news for him will have no doubt excited many MMA fans. Oliveira, despite losing to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, remains one of the very best lightweights on the planet and will no doubt find himself in another top contender fight next which will help him work back towards the UFC lightweight title. Fight news for 'Do Bronx' was seemingly leaked last week when one of UFC 305's big winners, Dan Hooker, revealed that the UFC wanted to make a fight between him and Oliveira.

Following his win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305, Hooker moved up to #5 in the UFC lightweight rankings, which places him in a good position regarding future title contention. Oliveira vs Hooker seems like the current targeted fight and that is a fight which will absolutely deliver, and every fan will gladly watch.

Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski has teased taking "fun fights" at lightweight whilst he waits for his featherweight title rematch

Despite at one point it seeming like Alexander Volkanovski was going to get an immediate rematch against Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight title, that is now not the case, and instead, it seems like the Australian is planning to take "fun fights" at lightweight while he waits for his shot at featherweight gold.

In several interviews over the last few months, Volkanovski singled out Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier as opponents who he would like to face at lightweight. Given Oliveira is likely to get booked against Dan Hooker, we can seemingly rule that fight out, however, a fight against 'The Diamond' seems firmly on the table.

Poirier has also said that at this point in his career he is also looking for fights which excite him and a fight against Volkanovski would certainly fit that category. Poirier almost called time on his career following his loss at UFC 302 to Islam Makhachev, which was his last shot at UFC gold, but did a U-turn on his retirement plans and instead now plans to continue fighting.

Max Holloway

Holloway is scheduled to fight Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 308

When Dana White said he had news coming about Max Holloway, it left many MMA fans confused as he is currently booked and scheduled to take on Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 308 in October. This left many fans speculating that Topuria may have pulled out of their fight, but it is likely that the news White is teasing is regarding an upcoming BMF title bout. Holloway's BMF title is not on the line in his upcoming fight against 'El Matador.'

Despite there not currently being many obvious options to face Holloway for the BMF title next, there are some big names at lightweight that the UFC could have him fight. Some of the names who Holloway could defend his BMF title against next are, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler. All of these fighters have been mentioned above, however, the UFC likes to deceive people and often put a surprise out there, so there could be some surprise BMF news coming soon regarding Holloway and one of the fighters mentioned above.