Highlights With a large amount of talent at the edge rusher position nowadays, it's become one of the more skilled positions in the league.

On Wednesday, ESPN released an article in which NFL insiders ranked their top ten edge rushers.

Here's what they got right, and what they got wrong with their list.

Nowadays, the edge rusher position has become one of the most talent-rich positions in the game. It's become an art form, and there seem to be so many great edge rushers. There have been legendary edge rushers throughout the history of the NFL, but this is the 'golden age' of the position.

As the 2024 season seems to be getting closer every day, more focus is being diverted to the new season. With that in mind,​​​​​​​ ESPN released an article on Wednesday, that ranked the top ten edge rushers in the game. They claim the rankings are from NFL executives, coaches and scouts. Here are their top ten:​​​​​​​

A quick look at this list will tell you exactly how talented this position is. The talent is jumping off the page by glancing at it, and it feels hard to rank these players by any specific metric. Still, if we don't do it, who will? Here's what these insiders got right and wrong with their edge rusher rankings.​​​​​​​

Related Giants' GM Confirms Failed Attempt To Trade Up For Drake Maye Joe Schoen admitted on Hard Knocks that the team looked to grab the No. 3 overall pick from the Patriots.

What the Insiders Got Right

The insiders accurately rated players like Maxx Crosby, Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the players in this list are in some interesting places. However, the section of their list containing Parsons, Bosa and Crosby feels mostly accurate.

Parsons was ranked the highest out of the three and came in third on the list overall. This ranking feels pretty fair, as Parsons was excellent in 2023 yet didn't do quite enough to land himself at the top of this list.

In 2023, Parsons finished the year tied for seventh in the league in sacks, with 14. His 33 QB hits are just a couple shy of the most in the league, which signals that he was able to get to the quarterback consistently last year. Finally, his 18 tackles for a loss, the sixth-most in the league, prove that he was also effective in the running game.

Micah Parsons 2023 Stats Stat Parsons NFL Rank Sacks 14 T-7th QB Hits 33 T-3rd TFL 18 6th Tackles 64 161st Forced Fumbles 1 141st

Coming in behind Parsons on the list was Nick Bosa. Bosa had a bit of a down year when it came to sacks, but looking past that, he still proved that he could be dominant and impact the game anyway. His drop in sacks explains his falling out of the top three, but he did enough to land back in the top five.

Bosa finished 17th in sacks during the 2023 season, which might seem like a disappointment for a player ranked fourth on this list. However, his 35 QB hits, the second-most in the league, show he could still get to the quarterback.

Nick Bosa in 2023 Stat Bosa NFL Rank Sacks 10.5 17th QB Hits 35 2nd TFL 16 T-10th Tackles 53 223rd Forced Fumbles 2 T-31st

Finally, one more player they rated accurately was Maxx Crosby. Crosby has developed well throughout his career and has become one of the best all-around edge rushers in the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Crosby had the best year of his career in 2023, in a couple of statistical categories. He earned career-highs in sacks (14.5), tackles for a loss (23), tackles (90) and assisted tackles (35). Crosby has also led the NFL in tackles for a loss in both 2022 and 2023.

Maxx Crosby in 2023 Stat Crosby NFL Rank Sacks 14.5 6th QB Hits 31 7th TFL 23 T-1st Tackles 90 76th Forced Fumbles 2 T-31st

With 14.5 sacks, Crosby finished sixth in the league, seventh in QB hits, and 31. However, while he's excellent at getting to the quarterback, he can stop the run, too. Crosby's 23 tackles for a loss were tied for first in the league. With his dominating performances against both offensive avenues, Crosby deserves to be in the top five.

What the Insiders Got Wrong

Hines-Allen and Hunter each should have been ranked higher

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The fact that Hunter and Hines-Allen are seventh and eighth on this list just doesn't make much sense.

We'll start with Hunter, who will making his debut with the Houston Texans this season. Since the 2018 season, he's been one of the sport's most consistently productive edge rushers, and he plays well against both the run and the pass.

Danielle Hunter in 2023 Stat Hunter NFL Rank Sacks 16.5 5th QB Hits 22 T-17th TFL 23 T-1st Tackles 83 T-95th Forced Fumbles 4 T-5th

To put it simply, there isn't anything that Hunter can't do well. He finished the 2023 season just two and a half sacks behind the league leader and tied for first in tackles for a loss. Hunter statistically put himself at the top in both pass-rushing and run-defense metrics and should have been ranked higher by the insiders.

Now, if you're getting confused by the name Hines-Allen, we're referring to Josh Allen,​​​​​​​ who changed his name recently. Hines-Allen was extremely productive in 2023 and should not have been ranked as low as he was.

Josh Hines-Allen in 2024 Stat Hines-Allen NFL Rank Sacks 17.5 T-2nd QB Hits 33 T-3rd Tackles for Loss 17 T-7th Tackles 66 151st Forced Fumbles 2 T-31st

Hines-Allen put himself in the elite class of pass rushers over the past few years. He was ranked in the top three in both sacks and QB hits, showcasing his ability to attack the quarterback. However, he was also dominant in the run game, with an impressive 17 tackles for a loss.

These two have been fantastic and, most importantly, consistent over the past couple of years. They each deserved to be ranked higher than they were.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.