Highlights Teams restrict players from risky activities like basketball and motorcycling to protect contractual obligations.

Violations can lead to voided guarantees, lawsuits, and even lost signing bonuses under strict NFL contract rules.

Injuries from almost any dangerous activity, from fireworks to wrestling, prompt teams to enforce restrictive clauses.

As the saying goes, with great power comes great responsibility.

Well, the same applies to NFL players and their contracts. Every year, athletes are signed to multi-million (and these days, multi-100-million) dollar deals that shape and alter the landscape of the NFL. In an attempt to keep those players as safe as possible, those contracts often outline what players may or may not be allowed to do, in a physical sense, when away from football.

Considering that the success and future of any given franchise is directly tied to the health and well-being of its players, it's understandable to see teams take certain precautions before handing out large sums of cash.

As a result of the need for teams to protect their most important assets, NFL contracts often carry with them a wide-ranging list of things that players are not allowed to do during the off-season.

Related Who are the top 5 NFL quarterbacks of all-time? Jayden Daniels believes his game compares to Lamar Jackson and when asked to name the best to ever do it, he listed Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Michael Vick as his top-five quarterbacks in NFL history. Who makes your list for top 5 QBs of all time?

Playing Other Sports/Participating in Dangerous Activities

Whether it's basketball or a professional wrestling match, GMs don't want to see it

Stacy Revere | Getty Images

Perhaps the most famous example of this comes from the current deal between the Kansas City Chiefs and the face of their franchise, Patrick Mahomes. Should Mahomes sustain an injury while playing basketball, or various other physical activities, he would stand to void particular guarantees in his contract.

Former Chiefs safety, Tyrann Mathieu, confirmed that after a video of Mahomes playing basketball went viral, the team implemented a ban on basketball.

Myles Garrett, the reigning DPOY, and the Cleveland Browns essentially came to the same agreement in 2021, when the Browns made him the highest paid non-QB in the league. For other players, it may be more of a case by case situation. C.J. Stroud, fresh off one of the greatest rookie years ever, managed to seek and receive clearance from the Houston Texans to participate in the NBA All-Star celebrity game.

Another example of teams requesting players to shy away from physical activities is the reaction of San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch to George Kittle's involvement in a spot during a professional wrestling match at WrestleMania 39. After Kittle delivered a clothesline and assisted Pat McAfee, he claimed that he received a text from Lynch, stating: "Hope you had fun. Don't do that again."

If there's even the slightest chance or risk involved in a sport or physical activity, whether that's playing a sport, snowboarding, or mountain climbing, don't be surprised to see an NFL player banned from participation.

Riding Motorcycles, All-Terrain Vehicles, Jet Skis, etc.

If it goes fast or requires a helmet, GMs and coaches don't want it

Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP

The most commonly prohibited activities essentially include riding anything that goes fast, such as an ATV, jet ski, motorcycle, or snowmobile. Numerous players throughout the history of the NFL have sustained injuries while enjoying one of the aforementioned activities, with running back Nyheim Hines' infamous jet ski accident in July 2023 being the most recent example.

Hines was in a collision that resulted in the tearing of his left ACL and MCL, which resulted in him sitting out for the entire season. In his case, he was still able to secure $3.98 million from the Buffalo Bills last year. However, players aren't always so lucky.

Malik McDowell, a former second round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, sustained a concussion during an ATV accident. As a result of the injury, McDowell never saw the field that year, which prompted the team to sue.

Ultimately, an arbitrator ruled that he had forfeited his signing bonus by violating the standard language of his contract, proving that there are real consequences for those who do not abide by these kinds of rules.

Any Activity That May be Deemed "Dangerous"

Jason Pierre-Paul set an unfortunate precedent in 2015

Jim McIsaac | Getty Images

In both theory and in practice, every time a player sustains an injury in an off-field accident, that activity tends to land itself on the prohibited activities list. Perhaps the most bizarre instance of this is the prohibition of explosives or fireworks. On July 4, 2015, two-time Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul was injured in a firework accident at his home.

JPP's right index finger required amputation. While it created one of the most unique game-day aesthetics in NFL history, it also made sure that exploding fireworks would find their way to the prohibited list for teams and GMs for the foreseeable future.

Simply put, if it involves another sport or is an activity that you would not allow a child to engage in while unsupervised, then it's probably prohibited in an NFL contract somewhere. Given the historical precedent behind each and every single one of these rules, that's for good reason too.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference. All salary and contract info courtesy of Spotrac.