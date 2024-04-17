Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals face trade rumors with Tee Higgins after contract talks stalled.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been a team involved in trade rumors all offseason after placing star receiver Tee Higgins on the franchise tag for the 2024 season.

Contract discussions cooled down between Higgins and the Bengals and the wideout soon requested a trade after receiving the $21.8 million franchise tag.

Despite Higgins stating that he believes he will play under the tag next season following his trade request, plenty of receiver-needy teams could swoop in with solid offers for Cincinnati, especially if no progress is gained on contract negotiations between the two sides.

What will teams offer for Higgins as the NFL Draft grows closer? Thursday's first round of the draft is when many expect the star wideout to be moved.

Tee Higgins to Buffalo Bills

Bills land Stefon Diggs replacement with early-round draft picks

The Buffalo Bills are a team looking to retool after losing their two top options at receiver in Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs. Davis left Buffalo in free agency, joining the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Diggs was moved in a blockbuster trade to the Houston Texans. The Bills don't have much to offer in terms of player talent, needing to maintain all the talent on their roster they can, but do have draft picks.

In this trade, Cincinnati moves Higgins to Buffalo in exchange for the Bills' No. 60 overall pick in this year's draft, and the 2025 second-round pick Buffalo acquired from Houston in the Diggs trade.

Hypothetical Bills-Bengals Trade Buffalo Bills Receive Cincinnati Bengals Receive Tee Higgins 2024 Second Round Pick (No. 60) 2025 Second Round Pick (via HOU)

Buffalo owns their first-round pick, selecting first with the 28th pick, but will look to hold onto the pick to infuse some talent in a roster that suffered a number of key losses on both sides of the ball.

The Bills will look to add talent at receiver wherever they can following the massive loss of Diggs, and Higgins could pair well giving quarterback Josh Allen with yet another top option, with the potential to resign Higgins if they can clear up some cap space. As it stands, the Bills will enter 2024 over the salary cap by $7.5 million, but could restructure some contracts to make some room on the books.

Tee Higgins to Detroit Lions

Lions go all in, trade No. 29 pick for Higgins

The Detroit Lions were a surprise team in 2023, making their first NFC Championship game in decades after an excellent 12-5 regular season campaign.

Looking to the 2024 season, the Lions could go all in to capitalize on their Super Bowl window after a strong 2023 season. In this trade, Detroit moves their 2024 first-round pick at 29th overall to Cincinnati in exchange for Higgins.

Hypothetical Lions-Bengals Trade Detroit Lions Receive Cincinnati Bengals Receive Tee Higgins 2024 First-Round Pick (No. 29)

Detroit has the cap space to give Higgins his desired extension, entering the 2024 season with around $15 million to play with, and could restructure some deals to extend Higgins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Higgins' 3,684 career receiving yards ranks 20th since he entered the NFL in 2020, and his five 100+ receiving yard games in December rank 14th over the same time frame.

The Lions could add Higgins to an offense that finished fifth in the NFL in scoring without him, notching 27.1 points per game a season ago. Higgins would join All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in what would be one of the best receiving duos in the entire NFL.

Tee Higgins to Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers stop bleeding after offseason losses, give Herbert top option in Higgins

The Los Angeles Chargers saw their strong core of offensive playmakers dissipate this offseason, losing Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams so far this offseason. Ekeler walked in free agency, joining the Washington Commanders, while Williams was released and Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears.

The Chargers have some picks to play with if a trade for Higgins is in the cards, trading a 2024 second-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick to Cincinnati in exchange for Higgins in this hypothetical move.

Hypothetical Chargers-Bengals Trade Los Angeles Chargers Receive Cincinnati Bengals Receive Tee Higgins 2024 Second-Round Pick (No. 37) 2024 Seventh-Round Pick (No. 225) 2025 Second-Round Pick

In addition to a trade, the Chargers could be in a position to extend Higgins if a deal is made, entering 2024 with nearly $27 million in cap space after their offseason moves.

The Chargers could bolster not only their receiving core, but their offense as a whole, giving quarterback Justin Herbert a new top option to work with at receiver.

Tee Higgins to Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers stay aggressive, trade top pick for Higgins

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been aggressive under the direction of Omar Khan, overhauling their QB room and bolstering their defense so far in free agency after yet another playoff heartbreak in 2023.

Entering the pre-draft process, the Steelers have been linked to another disgruntled receiver in San Francisco 49ers' wideout, Brandon Aiyuk. In this trade scenario, Pittsburgh lands Higgins over Aiyuk, trading the 20th-overall pick to Cincinnati in exchange for Higgins.

Hypothetical Steelers-Bengals Trade Pittsburgh Steelers Receive Cincinnati Bengals Receive Tee Higgins 2024 First Round Pick (No. 20)

The Steelers would have some sorting out to do if they wanted to extend Higgins, entering 2024 about $8.5 million over the cap after a strong free agency, but could make some things happen if they can restructure some of their bigger deals.

Pittsburgh could pair Higgins with their strong offensive weapons in George Pickens, Najee Harris and Pat Friermuth, not to mention their revamped quarterback room in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Higgins could bolster the Steelers' offense that much more and turn the Steelers into a contender with one of the top receiving duos in the NFL behind Pickens and Higgins.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.