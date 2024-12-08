Nicolas Jackson has gone viral online as footage of his actions following Enzo Fernandez's goal during Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur surfaced on social media. Enzo Maresca's men came back from two goals down to beat their London rivals 4-3 on Sunday evening at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The victory saw them leapfrog Arsenal into second in the table and only four points behind league leaders Liverpool. Jadon Sancho initially pulled one back for the Blues in the first half, before a Cole Palmer penalty levelled things up after the restart. Fernandez then gave his team the lead with a well-struck effort before Palmer rounded things off with another spot-kick. It was Jackson's actions following the Argentine's strike, though, that has fans talking online.

Nicolas Jackson Saved Fernandez From a Yellow Card

The midfielder tried to take his shirt off

Eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed that once Fernandez hit the back of the net and ran away in celebration, he begun taking his shirt off in jubilation. The next time the camera cut to him, though, he was still wearing his jersey and now footage has surfaced, explaining why.

As Fernandez went to pull his shirt off, Jackson popped up and prevented him from doing so, essentially saving him from picking up a needless yellow card in what was an electric affair between Chelsea and Spurs. Being on a booking could have impacted how the goalscorer played the rest of the game. He may have been a little cautious when challenging for the ball and it may have even come back to haunt his team in the end.

As a result, Jackson's actions were genius and showed his incredible understanding for the game. Chelsea went on to win the game, taking all three points and closing the gap on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. Things could have been different if Jackson hadn't stepped in.