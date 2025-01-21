Noni Madueke has revealed that he apologised for stealing Trevoh Chalobah's goal against Wolves on Monday Night Football. He jokingly said that he had to do it because it is what Chelsea 'pay him to do.' The Blues returned to winning ways after having gone five Premier League games without one, comfortably beating the west Midlands side 3-1.

Goals from Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Cucurella on either side of a Matt Doherty equaliser against the run of play put Enzo Maresca's side in the driving seat. Then, in the 65th minute, Madueke headed the ball into an empty net, although Chalobah's header from Cole Palmer's corner seemed destined to go over the line. Watch the goal below:

The match marked Chalobah's first Chelsea appearance since returning from a loan spell at Crystal Palace. He delivered a commanding performance, provided an assist, and earned the Man of the Match award. While he may feel that a goal would have completed his nearly flawless display, Madueke has since shared his light-hearted exchange with his teammate about the incident.

Related What Chelsea Fans are Saying About Trevoh Chalobah After Wolves Game Chalobah was surplus to requirements in the summer but made a triumphant return over Wolves

Madueke Reveals Conversation He Had With Chalobah

There are no hard feelings between the two

"I think I knew it was going over the line, so I said sorry to Trevoh - but he still got an assist on his return," Madueke said to Sky Sports in his post-match interview.

"Trevoh was saying 'no way you took that goal' so I told him 'bro you have to understand, this is what they pay me to do!'"

Madueke was also full of praise for Chalobah, though, as he produced a superb performance on his return. "Unbelievable. Leadership, character, bravery on the ball. He slotted in seamlessly, so I am delighted for him," Madueke added. "It is no coincidence with players like him and Reece [James] back in, we won the game. They are Chelsea through and through, and they helped us tonight with their leadership for sure."

The Blues will be hoping their convincing display on Monday night is what they need to reignite their ambitions to earn a seat at Europe's grandest table next season with a top-four finish. After such a strong start to the season - once looking like Liverpool's closest challengers for the title - they have hit a bit of a bump in the road. But a back-to-back victory on Saturday against reigning champions Manchester City will quickly rewrite the narrative of their season once more.