Highlights Oleksandr Usyk was in need of some inspiration at the end of the seventh round of his fight with Tyson Fury.

'The Gypsy King' was starting to take control of the contest in the middle rounds and had Usyk on the backfoot.

However, the Ukrainian showed great heart before going on to secure a split-decision victory in Saudi Arabia.

Heavyweight star Oleksandr Usyk was spotted ‘kissing a cross’ between rounds of his undisputed showdown with Tyson Fury on Saturday night.

The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King.'

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

Towards the halfway stage of the contest, Fury was using his size and reach to dominate the proceedings. However, it wasn't long before Usyk was able to get back on top, with the decisive moment coming in the ninth round.

The Ukrainian heavyweight landed a number of stinging shots - which appeared to nearly knock Fury out. The Brit was left dazed on the canvas and was saved by the bell.

What Oleksandr Usyk Did in His Corner After the Seventh Round

It showed how badly he wanted the win

The 37-year-old had to show some real adversity in Saudi Arabia and was in need of inspiration. That was clearly demonstrated by his interaction with his coach heading into the eighth round.

With Fury looking to take control of the fight, Usyk was starting to lose his confidence and ended the seventh round with a slight gash to his right eyebrow.

Appearing to be in need of some motivation, it arrived in the form of a crucifix. A devout Christian, Usyk was seen kissing the item after being asked by his coach.

Some fans accused Usyk of 'using an inhaler,' but were quick to point out that he was actually kissing a cross. The boxing faithful took that interaction as an example of the Ukrainian's unbelievable mindset and incredible heart.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk total punch stats Fighter Total punches (body landed) Total jabs (body landed) Power punches (body landed) Tyson Fury 157 (46)/496 62 (6)/286 95 (40)/210 31.7% 21.7% 45.2% Oleksandr Usyk 170 (70)/407 48 (29)/147 122 (41)/260 41.8% 32.7% 46.9%

Despite winning all the gold in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Usyk may not be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world for long.

The IBF heavyweight title has had some confusion around it for a little while. Currently held by Usyk after last night's fight, it seems like it may have to be vacated in a few weeks due to a completely unrelated fight. Filip Hrgovic is the mandatory challenger for that specific title, due to the fight against Daniel Dubois. Hrgovic has been waiting a long while for a shot at the title, having been the mandatory challenger for 18 months, and with Fury and Usyk seemingly having a sequel planned for later this year, that leaves no room for the Ukrainian to defend the title.

What Oleksandr Usyk's Team Said After Beating Tyson Fury

The Ukrainian is down for a rematch

Usyk kept things short and sweet on his behalf after the fight, simply saying: "Thank you so much to my team. It's a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It's a great time, it's a great day. Yes, of course. I am ready for a rematch."

His promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, speaking to DAZN, said: "I am exhausted. I was cheering and backing Usyk the whole fight. No disrespect to the referee, but he stole the KO. That's my opinion. It was a tremendous performance."