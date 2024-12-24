Oleksandr Usyk cemented himself as the best heavyweight in boxing right now with his second victory over Tyson Fury on Saturday evening in Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian is on the run of a lifetime in the heavyweight division and since moving up in weight after his dominance in the cruiserweight division, he has been tearing through British heavyweight superstars like no tomorrow, holding a win over Daniel Dubois and two wins over both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

After such an incredible run, believable threats to Usyk's heavyweight throne are slim, however, the Ukrainian's promoter, Alex Krassyuk, has the perfect next opponent in mind for his fighter's next bout.

Oleksandr Usyk's Promoter Wants Daniel Dubois Rematch

Turki Alalshikh has also revealed he wants to make the fight happen

Turki Alalshikh made his stance on the future of the heavyweight division clear on Saturday evening and that stance is that he wants the division's next blockbuster fight to be the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

As well as the biggest influence in boxing right now, Alalshikh, wanting the fight to happen, Usyk's promoter, Alex Krassyuk is also targeting the rematch between his fighter and Dubois who devastatingly knocked out Anthony Joshua in front of a packed Wembley Stadium in September. Krassyuk spoke to FightHub and revealed that Usyk is targeting undisputed status once again.

“Daniel Dubois is the champ if you ask me, I would love Usyk to become undisputed the third time. That is something I would love to see."

Even though Krassyuk and Alalshikh want the rematch between Usyk and Dubois to take place next, there is a Joseph Parker-shaped stumbling block potentially in the way of those plans. Usyk vs Dubois is the ideal plan for all parties, however, the Brit is already scheduled to take on the tough and technical Parker in February, and the Kiwi is more than capable of picking up the win in that fight and in fact, Krassyuk has revealed that he is backing Parker to take home the victory in that bout.

Krassyuk said the following to FightHub regarding Dubois vs Parker:

Usyk asked Turki Alalshikh to arrange the fight with Daniel Dubois but it’s a little bit early, because Daniel Dubois is fighting Joseph Parker, who’s a beast from New Zealand. And my bet is with Joseph. Not because I disrespect Daniel just because I consider Joseph Parker’s skills higher than Daniel’s.”

Dubois vs Usyk is without a doubt the biggest and most marketable fight to be made in the heavyweight division right now, however, as said previously, Joseph Parker is capable and will be motivated to spoil those plans on the 22nd of February.

Joseph Parker's professional boxing record (as of 23.12.24) 38 Fights 35 Wins 3 Losses By Knockout 23 1 By Decision 12 2