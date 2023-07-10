Harry Maguire has reportedly been working very hard in order to save his Manchester United career despite currently being out of favour.

The English centre-back moved to United in 2019 from Leicester City in an £80 million deal which is still the record fee paid for a defender in the Premier League.

Only six months into his time at the club he was named as the captain, taking over from Ashley Young as he departed the club.

That privilege looks to be about to get taken away from the 30-year-old, however.

It has been reported that Bruno Fernandes could be set to take on the armband on a permanent basis.

The Portuguese international led the team for the majority of the previous campaign with Maguire occupying a place on the bench.

The suggestion of changing captain looks to be part of Erik ten Hag's plan to move the defender on.

According to Manchester Evening News, United are prepared to listen to offers of at least £50 million for the defender.

What has Harry Maguire been doing to try and save his Old Trafford career?

While a lot of players have been spending their summer relaxing and winding down after a long season, Maguire has reportedly been working extremely hard.

An intense training camp in Portugal is what he has been doing, and he's not been alone.

Instead, he has enlisted the help of former Chelsea defender, Ricardo Carvalho.

Carvalho was part of the best defence the league has ever seen as Chelsea conceded only 15 goals in the 2004/05 season.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Man United players have returned to training at Carrington, but Maguire is still taking part in his own hot-weather camp.

As many as three training sessions per day is a huge commitment and shows determination to improve.

With the Euros taking place in summer 2024, the 30-year-old will need to play on a regular basis to ensure he is part of Gareth Southgate's plans.

After only making eight starts in the league last season, he will need to improve on the minutes he spends on the field to keep in contention with some very talented young stars looking to take his place.

It is certainly going to be an uphill struggle as Maguire spent the majority of last season as the fifth-choice centre-back.

Even Luke Shaw, naturally a full-back, was selected ahead of his England colleague on a number of occasions.

Who is Ricardo Carvalho?

For the younger fans of Premier League football, Carvalho may be an unfamiliar name.

He was awarded the UEFA Club Best Defender of the Year award in 2003-04, the same year he helped Porto to Champions League success.

He joined Jose Mourinho in making the move from the Portuguese giants to Chelsea.

He went on to win three league titles while playing in England before making a huge move to Real Madrid.

His spell with Los Blancos added a La Liga title to his trophy cabinet.

A final piece of silverware was a special one as he was part of the Portugal Euro 2016 squad that lifted the trophy after a 1-0 win over France.