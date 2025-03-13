Manchester United fans have been left with split opinions over a key incident involving new signing Patrick Dorgu during their 4-1 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday night. A Bruno Fernandes hat-trick and an incredible performance from teenager Ayden Heaven proved to be crucial for the Red Devils in their qualification for the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

There was also an impressive display from new left-wing back Patrick Dorgu. The Danish international has had a mixed start to life at the Theatre of Dreams, including a red card against Ipswich Town. However, he was a real threat against the Spaniards, winning his side their second penalty of the night and seemingly securing a third too. However, his actions after being fouled by Hamari Traore have sparked some debate among supporters.

Dorgu Tells Referee Not to Award a Penalty

The player has been praised and criticised for his actions

With the game drawing to a close and the hosts holding a slender lead, Dorgu and Traore entered a fifty-fifty challenge inside the penalty area, which the United man appeared to win as he tumbled to the deck and the referee pointed to the spot. Replays seemed to show that Traore, who almost missed the game due to visa issues, got the slightest of touches on the ball, but it seemed as though VAR was initially going to stick with the on-field decision.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu was fouled six times against Real Sociedad.

However, as can be seen in the footage above, Dorgu appeared to tell official Benoit Bastien not to give the penalty, leading to the decision being overturned. This could have cost captain Fernandes his treble, but he would go on to claim it just moments later in a flowing counter-attack.

Fans on social media were split in their opinions on the decision, with one describing it as "refreshing to see," while others claimed it was a risk that could've cost United the game in other circumstances.

The United boss said he was proud of his defender

Speaking in his post-match press conference following the victory, United boss Ruben Amorim shared his thoughts on the incident and praised Dorgu for making the right call, while also admitting he may have felt differently had his side not been winning.

"It depends. Is the right thing to do so I'm quite proud of him," the Portuguese coach stated. "I cannot say if it's 0-0 or losing I have same response.

"He did a great performance. In that position he had the physicality, he is clearly able to play in our league."

United will now look forward to a last eight clash with French giants Lyon as they look to keep their slim hopes of Champions League football next season alive.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 13/03/2025.