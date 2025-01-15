Summary Penta's arrival in World Wrestling Entertainment was finally made official on Monday Night Raw.

The Lucha icon opened his career in the WWE with a hard-fought victory over a game Chad Gable.

Penta's post-match promo, much of which was given in Spanish, has since been fully translated into English.

The latest highly-anticipated WWE debut took place during the 2nd edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. The superstar to have been introduced to the WWE universe came in the form of Penta. Most recently a part of the AEW roster, Penta, known in the past as Pentagon Jr. and Penta El Zero M, is widely considered one of the standout Luchadors in all of wrestling. As part of his maiden appearance on Raw, the Mexican cut a lengthy post-match promo, during which he spoke in both English and Spanish. And, for the global English-speaking audience, a full translation has since been provided for the latter.

Chad Gable Bested

Penta's WWE bow saw the 39-year-old given the role of face, in taking on Chad Gable. After the crowd in San Jose made clear their appreciation for the masked superstar, a predictably brilliant match played out between the pair. Penta, for his part, throughout showed off the unique move set which has for several years now made him one of the biggest draws in all of wrestling. From the Mexican Destroyer to The Sacrifice, Chad Gable was on the receiving end of a clinic in innovative offence. The clash was ultimately ended upon Penta providing fans with a first look at his finishing move, in the form of the 'Penta Driver'. A truly superb debut from the Mexican, which will no doubt go a long way towards securing a whole new set of fans for Penta.

Penta Addresses The WWE Universe

Once the dust had settled on a memorable outing for Penta and his supporters, the Luchador turned his attentions towards the crowd in attendance in San Jose. In his first public address to the WWE universe, Penta jumped back and forth between English and Spanish, for a solid maiden promo. And for those only able to understand parts of the Mexican's speech, a full translation into English has since been provided by Netflix, detailed below:

"To all of my people from Mexico. and all of Latino America, I want to say thank you for being part of the process. Thank you for joining me in my journey, to get here to WWE. For those who know and for those who don't, this is the result of a Mexican who wants to move forward, people. Thank you to my family who are here, I love you. But before I go, I want to say a few things: I know this is a new era, right? This is the WWE's new era, so this is not only the Netflix new era, now it's the Penta new era! And you know why? Because I am Penta 'Cera Mierdo' (zero fear)."