Tottenham's dismal 2024/25 campaign has seen Ange Postecoglou fall under fire, and pundit Alan Brazil has revealed the boss' style of management hasn't quite matched the urgency fans may have been expecting.

Spurs are currently languishing in 14th in the Premier League table, and they still have ten points' worth of ground to make up if they are to even make a push for a top-half finish. Their 2-0 loss to Fulham prior to the international break marked their 15th defeat of the campaign and only four teams have managed more this season.

Fans are growing concerned with Postecoglou's leadership, and Brazil's worrying comments have shed some uncertainty on whether the 59-year-old is having an impact at all in the dressing room.

Brazil: Postecoglou Does Not "Get Into" Players Behind the Scenes

It may not be what fans would want to hear

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Brazil revealed what he had been hearing regarding Postecoglou's management style. He said:

“You know, I hear Ange is a bit like that [not a vocal leader]. He doesn’t really get into the players. He tells them what he wants and that’s it, He’s not one of those who is in your face."

The impact a truly vocal leader has on his own players cannot be questioned, and some of the best managers on the planet are also among the best man-managers. The likes of Pep Guardiola, Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta demand respect from their squad not just with their tactical brilliance, but also with how they communicate their ideas.

In particular with the former, a key to Guardiola's success has been how he strives to innovate new forms of communication to keep inspiring his players. Lionel Messi affirmed this when he revealed the Spaniard had "something special to prepare for matches and to communicate them".

Ange Postecoglou's Managerial Record at Tottenham Matches 87 Wins 42 Draws 12 Losses 33 Win rate 48% Goals per game 1.92

Postecoglou may well be lacking this quality, or the adverse situation at Tottenham regarding poor form and the injury crisis may have had a negative effect. Either way, it's not positive news for supporters.

Spurs have been actively lining up potential replacements according to various sources, and the likes of Marco Silva and Andoni Iraola are high on their list of targets. Fabrizio Romano recently noted in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter that there has been no talk of Postecoglou's sacking just yet, but it remains a real possibility for as long as the dreary form continues.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 29/03/2025