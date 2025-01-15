Pep Guardiola has revealed that he was actually praising Stefan Ortega during his intense on-pitch conversation with the goalkeeper. Cameras caught the moment between player and coach after Brentford fought back late to claim a 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

It was a frustrating evening for Man City as they looked to be on course for all three points, only to be pegged back late on. The away team opened the scoring in the second half through Phil Foden and with just 12 minutes on the clock, he doubled that lead.

However, Brentford pulled one back through Yoane Wissa before Christian Norgaard then headed home in the 92nd minute to level the scores.

When the full-time whistle blew, in characteristic fashion Guardiola stormed onto the pitch to speak to Ortega. His manner made it look as though he was laying into his goalkeeper and opposition number one Mark Flekken couldn't even interrupt the conversation to shake either man's hand.

However, Guardiola was also hugging the player during the confrontation and he has actually now stated he was praising Ortega for his passes to striker Erling Haaland. He told the press after the game:

"I was satisfied, we’re talking one action. The same with Ortega, I said how good he played in the actions with the ball, had good passes to Erling [Haaland], how happy and satisfied I am, especially with these two players with what they have done."

Related 20 Best Goalkeepers in the Premier League Right Now (2025) David Raya and Alisson both feature among the 20 best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now.

There has been much debate over the goalkeeping position at City over the course of the season. Regarded as one of the best back-up goalkeepers in world football, Ortega has often been picked ahead of usual no.1 Ederson

The Brazilian was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer and may well have one eye on the exit door – much like fellow senior star Kyle Walker. For now, Ortega seems to be the preferred man between the sticks, with eight starts in the last nine Premier League games.