New footage has revealed a wholesome moment between Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola after Manchester City secured the Champions League.

It was a night to remember in Istanbul for the Premier League club as they beat Inter Milan 1-0.

They secured the trophy for the first time in their history, thanks to a second-half effort from midfielder Rodri.

City became only the second English side ever to complete the treble, following in the footsteps of fierce rivals Manchester United.

Guardiola overcome with emotion after the final whistle

The victory also meant that Guardiola was the first manager in history to complete a treble with two different teams.

He first managed to accomplish the feat in 2008/09 with Barcelona.

It was the third time that Guardiola had managed to get his hands on Europe’s most prestigious trophy as a coach, but it had alluded him at City for so long.

Having made it to the final two years ago, only to lose to Chelsea in Porto, he was relieved following the final whistle.

“This competition is a coin [toss],” he said, per Sky Sports. “But we were there. I think it was written in the stars this season that it belonged to us and we did it.”

Guardiola was in tears after the match and shared an embrace with De Bruyne, who had gone off injured during the game.

And in City’s new short film about the game, fans can finally hear what was said between the two men.

“We did it. We did it. We did it,” the boss said while hugging De Bruyne and crying.

“Seven years of fighting, we did it. We did it, Kev! Now we have it!”

It’s a heartwarming moment between the two men who have worked together for seven years and have come so close to lifting the silverware in the past.

Check out the clip for yourselves below.

Video: Guardiola and De Bruyne’s moment after beating Inter Milan

Fans online have been reacting to the footage, with it bringing a tear to the eyes of some City supporters.

You can see some of the responses below.

What next for Man City?

After the match and the wild celebrations that followed, City’s players have now all departed on their summer break.

They will be resting and recovering, and De Bruyne faces a race against time to be fit for their first Premier League match of the season.

The Belgium midfielder picked up a hamstring injury, with reports suggesting that he could miss the start of the next campaign.

City begin their 2023/24 Premier League season with a trip to Burnley, with Clarets manager Vincent Kompany hoping to get off to a perfect start against his former club.