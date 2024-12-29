Manchester United expert journalist Andy Mitten has revealed what every single former manager has told him about Marcus Rashford as the forward's Old Trafford career moves closer to the brink of collapse. The 27-year-old has been left out of Ruben Amorim's last four matchday squads after failing to impress the new manager with his efforts in training.

Rashford's startling decline comes less than two seasons after posting a career-best 30 goals during Erik ten Hag's debut campaign, figures that he has not come close to replicating since. After being dropped for the Manchester derby earlier in December, the player stated he believed it was the right time for him to leave the club. Now Mitten, who has worked for The Athletic and started the United We Stand fanzine, has revealed exactly what he has been told about Rashford in the past.

Mitten Claims Every Manager Has Had Problems With Rashford

The journalist broke down everything he had heard about the player

Speaking to talkSPORT, Mitten explained what previous managers had told him in confidence throughout the years about Rashford and how they all claimed to have had issues with the player in the past. The journalist stated:

"Every previous manager has had issues with Marcus Rashford. I've spoken to them, I know them. They've told me in confidence going back years and years and years. And the Marcus confounds those opinions by having a really good season. "From his perspective, there's not a lot of support for him among Manchester United fans. Marcus rashford is not celebrated by United fans as he once was. His stock is clearly very, very low."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford went 189 days without scoring a Premier League goal before his first strike of the season against Southampton.

During his United career, the Englishman has played under eight managers if you include the temporary stints of Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy. He was handed his debut by Louis van Gaal but fell slightly down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho. He was restored to prominence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but scored just twice in 22 games under Ralf Rangnick.

While it initially seemed as though Erik ten Hag had finally managed to get the best out of him, Rashford was one of United's most disappointing performers during the 2023-24 campaign and has continued to struggle throughout the current season. He has not been named in the last four matchday squads since Amorim revealed he left him out of the Manchester derby due to a lack of engagement with his teammates.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 29/12/2024