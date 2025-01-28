Ralf Rangnick may not have been in charge of Manchester United for very long, but he imparted some words of wisdom during his time as interim manager between November 2021 and May 2022.

Most notably, he claimed they would need 'open heart surgery' to get this club back to winning ways. He also recommended a number of top signings, including Erling Haaland and Luis Diaz.

On most fronts, he was ignored by the powers that be at Old Trafford. As such, the Red Devils' downward spiral has continued and there is talk that they could offload one of their most talented players.

As things stand, GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Alejandro Garnacho is now more likely to leave Man United than stay – with Chelsea in the mix for his signature. With the Argentine's future in doubt, it is interesting to look back at what Rangnick said about the youngster in 2022.

Rangnick Tipped Garnacho for Big Things

But warned to keep 'feet on the ground'

At the time, Garnacho had yet to even play again for the Red Devils. He was a highly-rated youngster who had enjoyed a fine goalscoring in the Under-18s' FA Youth Cup – bagging twice in the quarter-final against Leicester City at Old Trafford, having also netted in games against Everton and Scunthorpe United.

His senior debut would come in April 2022, against Chelsea in a 1-1 Premier League draw at the age of 17 years, 09 months, and 28 days. Just a few weeks prior to this, however, Rangnick was singing the teenager's praises:

“[Garnacho] has been training with us [the first team] for the last two weeks and I know that he is one of the most promising players. “[He is] still only 17, but a player that hopefully if he keeps his feet on the ground. If he keeps trying to get better every day, then he will not only be sitting on the bench but there is every chance he will be playing for this club."

It is interesting that Rangnick correctly predicted that he could go on to become a regular in the first team, but also warned that Garnacho 'must keep his feet on the ground'. There have been questions about his attitude in recent times with Ruben Amorim dropping him for a perceived lack of 'engagement with teammates'.

With that in mind, perhaps the Austrian interim already had doubts about the player's mentality and wanted to warn the Argentine about the standards required to make it at the top.