Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick's comments on Marcus Rashford during his time at the club have re-emerged as the uncertainty surrounding the Englishman's future continues to rumble on. The 27-year-old was once again left out of the first-team squad for the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday, with Ruben Amorim saying after the game that he would rather select his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach than a player not giving their maximum.

Rangnick was known for not pulling any punches during his time as interim manager at Old Trafford between 2021-2022, stating that the club needed "open-heart surgery" in order to improve. While assessments like that have proven to be true in the years that have followed, his assertions about Rashford make for interesting reading given his current situation.

Rangnick Claimed Rashford Had 'Everything' to be a Top Striker

The German gave the forward his full support during his time at United

Speaking in a press conference ahead of a clash with Manchester City in March 2022, Rangnick reiterated that Rashford, who had scored just four Premier League goals in 17 appearances in that season, would soon return to top form and that he had 'everything' to be a top class striker:

"With Marcus Rashford, we have another player [who I have] continuously been behind and [will work] with, to develop him. We have seen that with other players in the past and I don’t see why this shouldn’t happen with Marcus. He’s got abundant talent, he’s got the pace, the physicality. He’s got everything you need for a modern striker, not only if he is playing from the wing or in the centre. will put all my energy in that to help him to take the same pathway that other players did in the last three months."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford managed just three goal contributions in 22 games under Rangnick.

Interestingly, Rangnick's opinion that the Englishman could play as a number nine was not one shared by Jose Mourinho, who infamously stated that Rashford lacked the qualities to play centrally all the way back in 2019.

The academy graduate has predominantly operated off the left flank for much of his United career, but he did score twice as a centre-forward in a 4-0 win over Everton under Amorim.

