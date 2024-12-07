Few wrestling moves have captivated fans and non-fans like Randy Orton's RKO - a finishing move so iconic it’s inspired countless memes and viral videos throughout the years.

The RKO is the name of the finishing wresting move used by the legendary Randy Orton. The acronym, RKO, stands for Orton's full out-of-ring name, Randal Keith Orton.

Orton first debuted the finisher in a match against The Hurricane on WWE Raw back in 2003, and it has dominated the company ever since. One of the most iconic finishing moves in professional wrestling, the RKO is a fan-favourite for its ability to be executed anywhere in the ring, regardless of the opponent's height or weight.

The History of the RKO

At its core, the RKO is a variation of The Cutter, a move that has been a staple in professional wrestling for decades. The Cutter's origins trace back to the 1980s, with Johnny Ace - better known as John Laurinaitis - innovating a version called the "Ace Crusher." Pro wrestling star Diamond Dallas Page then took on the move in the 1990s, calling his version of the finisher "The Diamond Cutter."

When Randy Orton entered the wrestling world, he sought a finishing move that would set him apart. Talking on the Impaulsive podcast, The Viper explained how he adopted the move from the legacies of Laurinaitis and Page, but also out of necessity after being plagued with a shoulder injury that impacted his ability in the ring, Since its debut in the 2000s, the RKO has become one of the most recognisable moves in professional wrestling, with Orton’s timing and delivery popularising the finisher.

How to do the RKO

The RKO is a surprise move that involves grabbing someone by the head and slamming them face-first into the ground. When executing the RKO, Orton jumps slightly and grabs the opponent’s head with both hands. As he falls backward to the mat, he pulls the opponent down with him. The opponent’s face or upper body crashes into the mat while Orton lands on his back. The key to the RKO is how fast and unexpectedly it happens. Orton often delivers it when his opponent isn’t looking or in the middle of another move, making it feel like it comes “outta nowhere.”

Randy Orton's WWE stats (as of 07/12/24) Total number of matches 2,458 Total number of wins 1,306 (53.1%) Total number of losses 1,081 (44%) Total number of draws 71 (2.9%)

Why the RKO is so Iconic

The RKO became so popular because of how unforeseen and at times absurdly ridiculous the move arrived and came about during a match. It’s a move that’s broken out of professional wrestling and entered popular culture in a way few moves have.

Over the years, the RKO has become a viral sensation, with fans turning it into memes that show Orton delivering RKOs in hilarious, edited scenarios - from everyday activities to ridiculous scenarios. The commentary from the RKO is often added to clips for comedic effect as well, with popular TikToks using the sound to exaggerate football fouls. From Swansea City FC getting in on the trend to it being used by Eurosport for a Ronaldo foul, the sound turns ordinary moments into something quite funny.

Beyond memes, the RKO has found its way into real-life moments, with people recreating the move in everyday settings. In a viral video on TikTok, a high school student RKOs his friend at their graduation ceremony, much to the dismay of a teacher. Many non-wrestling fans might not even be aware of the history behind the move, as they shout the phrase before attempting to execute it on their unsuspecting friends.

While Orton’s WWE career is one of the most celebrated, with 14 world championships to his name, his greatest legacy will likely be the RKO finisher that rocketed him to stardom both in the wrestling business and outside of it.