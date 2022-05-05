Highlights Real Madrid's miraculous comeback against Manchester City secured them a spot in the Champions League final with 'A Por La 14' shirts.

The rallying cry 'A Por La 14' translates to 'All out for number 14', symbolizing their quest for another European Cup victory.

Real Madrid's rich history in the Champions League makes them a formidable force, eyeing a remarkable 15th trophy in the future.

After stunning Manchester City to complete one of the most sensational comebacks in Champions League history in the 2021-22 season, Real Madrid were already prepared to mark their place in the final with shirts that read 'A Por La 14'.

For the longest time during the semi-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, though, it seemed certain that the celebratory shirts would not be required. Entering the 89th minute in Madrid, City led 1-0 on the night thanks to a fine effort from Riyad Mahrez, leaving them 5-3 up on aggregate.

It was going to take something almost miraculous for Los Blancos to prevent the Premier League side from securing a date with Liverpool on May 28 in Paris, but that's exactly what Carlo Ancelotti's men produced.

A quick-fire double from substitute Rodrygo Goes forced the tie into extra-time, leaving City shell-shocked. From that moment on, all the momentum lay with the home side - and they quickly made it count. The additional period was just five minutes old when Ruben Dias felled Karim Benzema with a poorly timed challenge inside the box. Predictably, the French superstar fired home the resulting penalty-kick to hand his side the win.

Related 8 Teams to Win the Champions League Back-to-Back Winning the Champions League back-to-back is a unique achievement in football that only a select amount of clubs have managed over the years.

What 'A Por La' Means in English

It was the second time these shirts had been seen

Despite City's desperate attempts to restore parity in the second half of extra-time, the Spanish giants held on to book their place in the final. The Real squad exploded with joy at the final whistle and were soon all handed shirts displaying the words ‘A Por La 14’.

The English translation of 'A Por La 14' is 'All out for number 14' (14 referring to their 14th European Cup). It's a rallying cry that Real have employed before, wearing similar shirts after their 2018 semi-final triumph over Bayern Munich. On that occasion, the garments read 'A Por La 13' (All out for number 13). They ended up being true to their word, defeating Liverpool 3-1 in that year's final.

Already having 13 European Cups under their belt before facing Liverpool again in the 2022 final, Real Madrid extended their lead as the most successful side in Champions League history.

With their message on the back of the shirts they wore at the end of the match, the men in white assured their adoring fans that they had every intention of bringing a 14th crown back to the Spanish capital, which they did with a 1-0 victory in Paris, with Vinicius Junior netting the only goal of the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid's last European final defeat came in the 1983 Cup Winners' Cup against Aberdeen, over 40 years ago.

We Could See 'A Por La 15' Shirts Next

Bayern Munich stand in their way

After Real Madrid defeated Pep Guardiola's men in a penalty shootout victory in this season's Champions League quarter-finals, Ancelotti's team of superstars set up a semi-final date against Bayern Munich. Should they overcome the German team in the final four of the competition, Los Blancos's players are likely to be seen wearing 'A Por La 15' shirts after the full-time whistle. Expect to see the hashtag trending on various social media platforms, like X (formerly Twitter) as well.

Related Why Bayern Munich Have Told Fans to Wear Red for Real Madrid Game Ahead of their Champions League showdown with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich have made a special request to their supporters.

Either Paris Saint-Germain or Borussia Dortmund would be waiting to face the Spanish side in the final at Wembley Stadium, leaving Real Madrid confident their European heritage can give them an advantage as they look to secure a remarkable 15th Champions League trophy.

AC Milan have won the second-most European titles in history, although the Serie A outfit have only seven to their name - half the number in the Bernabeu trophy cabinet. This is why it's extremely hard to ever bet against the biggest club in world football, so Thomas Tuchel's players will need to put in a huge performance to prevent 'A Por La 15' shirts emerging in the near future.

Most European Cup/Champions League Titles Club Number Real Madrid 14 AC Milan 7 Liverpool 6 Bayern Munich 6 Barcelona 5 Ajax 4