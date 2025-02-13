Jake Paul was on the cusp of speaking into existence a huge money-spinning fight against boxing's pound-for-pound stalwart Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on Netflix. However, at the eleventh-hour, Canelo opted to sign a four-fight deal with boxing financier Turki Alalshikh, leaving Paul blindsided.

While Paul has to head back to the drawing board, Canelo instead moves into bouts against William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 3, ahead of a box office-breaking bout against fellow all-time great boxer Terence Crawford, later in the year — reportedly in Las Vegas.

But it begs the question of how legitimate the talks were between Canelo and Paul, what happened during the breakdown in negotiations, and whether the talks will be re-salvaged in the future.

Canelo Alvarez & Jake Paul's professional boxing records (as of 13/02/25) Canelo Alvarez Jake Paul Fights 66 12 Wins 62 11 Losses 2 1 No contests 2 0

Related Oleksandr Usyk Drops Shock Retirement Comment Oleksandr Usyk's shock comment as world heavyweight champ eyes retirement from boxing.

Inside The Canelo vs Jake Paul Talks

The two faces of combat sports were linked with a summer showdown