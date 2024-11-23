Hindsight can be a wonderful thing, especially when it comes to football.

Big-money signings that weren’t perhaps worth their price tags – or bargains at the other end of the spectrum – can dominate the conversation surrounding players.

Cole Palmer made the switch from treble-winning Manchester City to West London to join Chelsea over the summer of 2023. Much was made about his own £42.5 million price tag, with the move causing some controversy.

Why would he leave a Pep Guardiola side that had just achieved a feat that hadn't been done since their neighbouring team, Manchester United, did so in 1999? Why did Man City even sell such a talent? Why was he going over to Chelsea who, after new owners came in, looked in all sorts of disarray heading into the 2023-24 campaign? And, why were the Blues willing to splash so much money on a potentially risky prospect?

Now, over a year on from Palmer’s move to West London, it has been one that paid significant dividends for the 22-year-old winger, seeing him ascend into stardom for both club and country.

How Rival Fans Reacted

The winger was branded 'City's sixth-best winger' by a Man Utd fan

When a player makes a huge move, going from one Premier League big-six club to another, both the media, and football fans, will form strong opinions.

In Palmer's case, he was met with even more scrutiny, especially from rival fans, having been a part of a Man City squad that had just won the treble the season before under Pep Guardiola, and was choosing to move across the country to join a team that, under new ownership, had finished 12th in the league, and looked in all sorts of disarray.

Chelsea's announcement of their signing on social media platform X was met with Blues fans and rival fans alike putting out their opinions on the transfer, and to put it lightly, not all of it was positive.

While Man City fan and X user @Ste_AFR recognised Palmer's talent, in wake of his move, he couldn't believe how much the Blues had paid for the 21-year-old: “The lad is good, and we will miss him at City, but £45m? You've had your pants pulled down.”

Furthermore, Man United fan @MUFC_Jck also took to X, to weigh in on the Blues’ new signing, saying “About as good as [Mykhailo] Mudryk.” This was likely meant as an insult, with Chelsea having splashed out £89 million to sign the Ukrainian winger, who failed to score a single goal for the club, and amassed just two assists in 17 appearances prior to Palmer's arrival.

Another Red Devils fan, @AJMUFC10, took to the platform to suggest that Chelsea had also overpaid, saying: “You bought City’s sixth-best winger for 50 million.”

Arsenal fan @IsraelFabs shed a different light on the signing though, going more at Chelsea’s fanbase than the deal itself: “Next two seasons, you will be calling for him and a few others to be out of your club.” This had become a trend at Stamford Bridge over the last few years, with players such as Kai Havertz having a short shelf-life with the west London club before moving to the Gunners in 2023, just three seasons after he signed for the Blues.

Palmer’s arrival announcement even warranted some fans of clubs outside the Premier League to comment, with fans from European club Paris Saint-Germain getting involved.

X user @dcntway thought this move would kill the 22-year-old's career: “destroyed his career for a small club,” though that was met with a quick clapback from Chelsea fan @JoshuaAdem5050 who said: “[Christian] Pulisic won this [Champions League], and [Kylian] Mbappe never got it," attaching a GIF of Reece James hoisting the Champions League trophy they won in 2021.

We now know, of course, that Kylian Mbappe would never win the Champions League with PSG, and fulfilled his childhood dream by securing a move to Real Madrid last summer.

Meanwhile, the general discourse from the home fans was mainly positive, and can be summed up by the words of huge Blues fan @El1TeMaN: "This just proves that Chelsea is a bigger club than Manchester City Imagine leaving a team that won a treble? We are massive!"

Related Football Agents Predicted the Worst & Best Premier League Deals Summer 2023 Football agents voted for the worst and best Premier League signing of the 2023 summer transfer window but were wrong to doubt Kai Havertz.

Palmer Silences His Critics

Won the PFA Young Player of the Year award, England's Player of the Year, and was a Ballon d'Or nominee

While the response to Palmer's arrival was met mainly with positive remarks from his new home fans, nobody could quite foresee just how instrumental of a force he would be to the club in his debut season.

But, X user @ruthieola had a slight inkling though, predicting that the season would be a good one for the Blues, spearheaded by their new star: "I was an ardent admirer of his skills at City; can't wait to see him upfront with Jackson and Enzo plus James delivering set pieces to them. This season is gonna be [dancing emojis and a blue heart]."

Instead of Reece James delivering set pieces to the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez, seeing the field just 11 times in all competitions due to being out with injury, it was Palmer who took over the reins in almost every facet of the attacking play.

Making 48 appearances in all competitions, totalling 3,734 minutes, the winger scored 27 goals - including a hat-trick against Man United - and tallied an additional 15 assists, helping Chelsea finish in sixth place in the Premier League, guaranteeing them European football for the 2024-25 season, in a truly memorable campaign for the 22-year-old.

Cole Palmer - Premier League 23/24 Season Statistics Appearances 33 Minutes 2,607 Goals 22 Assists 11 Shots Per 90 3.45 Expected Goals Per 90 0.63

His electric performances week-in-week-out saw him handed his England debut, where he would go on to be included in the Three Lions' squad for Euro 2024.

There, he would assist Ollie Watkins' stoppage-time winner against The Netherlands, before following that up with a stunning long-range goal in the final - just his second ever for England - though they would fall short of winning the trophy.

To cap off his incredible 2023-24 season in Chelsea blue, Palmer was named on the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, finishing in 25th place after receiving seven points.

Despite having played just one-and-half seasons for the club, Palmer is already considered one of their best-ever wingers, and so far in the 2024-25 campaign, he has continued where he left off, registering 12 goal involvements in 11 Premier League outings, taking Chelsea to third in the table.

Not only is Palmer a superstar, he has made his £42.5 million price tag look like a severe under-pay, with him now one of the hottest talents in world football.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, FBRef and WhoScored.com, and are accurate as of 22/11/2024.