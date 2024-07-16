Highlights Rodri's words of encouragement to Lamine Yamal have gone viral following the Euro 2024 final.

The duo were named player of the tournament and young player of the tournament.

17-year-old Yamal had a history-making campaign that saw him break a number of records.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri gave international teammate Lamine Yamal some powerful words of advice following Spain's 2-1 win over England in the Euro 2024 final. The young winger played a pivotal part in the result, assisting Nico Williams for La Roja's opener and being denied on a couple of occasions by some fabulous saves from Jordan Pickford.

It capped off what was an incredible debut tournament for the 17-year-old, which ended in fairytale fashion. However, his compatriot was on hand during the celebrations to remind Yamal to not get carried away, keep his feet on the ground and continue working hard in order as the world is at the young prodigy's feet.

Related Lamine Yamal's Stats Compared to Ronaldo, Messi and Rooney's First Two Seasons Lamine Yamal starred at Euro 2024 - here's how he compares to Messi, Ronaldo & Rooney at the same age.

Rodri Tells Yamal He Can Achieve Anything

In footage that has done the rounds on social media in the aftermath of Sunday's game, Yamal and Rodri can be seen hugging each other, with the anchorman saying something into his teammate's ear. Thanks to the translation from Mundo Deportivo, we now know exactly what was being said:

"Keep working, brother, keep working, because you can achieve anything you set your mind to."

Rodri's words exemplify not only his incredible leadership, but the attitude that the new European Champions had throughout the tournament, with the midfielder's advice being likened to that of an older brother talking to their younger sibling. This family environment is exactly what has been cultivated under Luis De La Fuente, according to Real Madrid striker Joselu, who told The Athletic:

"I think he’s [De La Fuente] built a family here, which is basically what has brought us to this point. We’ve won the UEFA Nations League on the way, showed some outstanding performances, and the human group assembled here has been the difference-maker."

Related Ballon d'Or 2024 Power Rankings The race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award is now hotting up, with the likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham firmly in contention.

Lamine Yamal's Historic Euro 2024 Campaign

The Spaniard broke numerous records this summer

Rodri's words to his wonderkid countryman came after Yamal had shot himself into a new stratosphere of fame following some quite remarkable displays at Euro 2024. Only a year after making his international debut, the teenage sensation was starting at a European Championships, providing an assist during his side's opening win over Croatia.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Yamal became the youngest ever player to feature at a European Championship at the age of 16 years and 338 days.

The Barcelona starlet continued to impress alongside Alvaro Morata and the electric Nico Williams as Spain qualified top of Group B with other wins over Italy and Albania.

Their toughest test yet came against Germany in the quarter-finals, where they dispatched of the host nation in the 119th minute to reach the last four and meet France. Ahead of the game, Adrien Rabiot did not speak kindly of Yamal, who made sure to punish him on the pitch with an incredible goal from 25-yards. His strike brought Spain level before Dani Olmo sent them to the final.

Sunday's victory meant not only did the 17-year-old walk away with the Henri Delaunay Cup, but also finished with five goal contributions, scooping up the young player of the tournament in the process.