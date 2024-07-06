Highlights Rodrigo De Paul was seen consoling Messi after he missed a panenka in their Copa America quarter-final tie against Ecuador.

Whilst Cristiano Ronaldo was being dumped out of Euro 2024 on Friday, Lionel Messi and Argentina progressed to the final four of this summer's Copa America. Having won the crown in 2021, the defending champions overcame Ecuador in the quarter-finals in what was a tightly contested match-up.

After Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez scored his first international goal, La Tricolor scored a 91st minute equaliser to send the game straight to penalties. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped up first for Lionel Scaloni's side, but looked horrified as his attempted panenka clipped the crossbar and went over. However, as he walked back to the halfway line, Messi was met by Rodrigo De Paul who delivered a simple yet inspiring message.

De Paul Promises Messi An Argentina Victory

The midfielder consoled his dejected captain

In footage that is doing the rounds on social media, the Atletico Madrid midfielder can be seen approaching Messi as he makes his way back to the halfway line, saying "we are going to win." The pair share a strong relationship on the pitch, with De Paul previously being dubbed as the Barcelona legend's 'unofficial bodyguard.'

Ultimately, the 30-year-old prophecy came true, as Argentina's number one Emi Martinez became his country's hero once again after saving two penalties to help La Albiceleste through to the Copa America semi-final. Despite the ecstasy that comes with moving on in a tournament, Messi could not hide his frustration with his role in proceedings, stating after the game:

"I was very angry because I was convinced to kick it like that. I had spoken to some teammates that I was going to do it.

"I knew that Dibu (Martinez) is always there in those moments, he becomes great. He is very fast. He had a lot of faith in himself. Before the match, Dibu was joking that if there were penalties we should stay calm because he's there.

"It's not nice to get to this stage (penalty shootout), but when we get there we have an advantage."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi has missed five out of his 22 penalties for Argentina.

Argentina's Copa America So Far

Lionel Scaloni's side remain unbeaten

Having entered as the pre-tournament favourites, the reigning kings of South America have shown exactly why expectations are so high by handling almost every game with relative ease. Argentina began the tournament with a 2-0 victory over Jesse Marsch's Canada thanks to goals from Manchester City star Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

The Inter Milan captain was on the scoresheet again as he secured a late win over Chile to guarantee a place in the last eight of the competition. He followed this up with a double over Peru to ensure his side finished top of Group A.

It was a different Martinez who grabbed the headlines against Ecuador in the quarter-final, as Lisandro bagged his maiden strike for his country. However, Argentina had to reply on penalties thanks to a last equaliser from Kevin Rodriguez. A semi-final rematch against Canada awaits, with Les Rouges reaching the last four of a major tournament for the first time in their men's national team history after beating Venezuela on penalties.