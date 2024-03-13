Highlights Devin Vassell steadily improves his game each season, showing promising stats.

Vassell faces major injury concerns, having missed a significant number of games in previous seasons.

Vassell plays a crucial role in the Spurs' young core and is unlikely to be traded due to his offensive contributions.

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the more intriguing teams in the league. Young and underdeveloped but full of potential, the Spurs now have a franchise centerpiece in Victor Wembanyama to start building around.

Often overlooked, but quickly remedying that with solid play, is fourth-year forward Devin Vassell. Granted, he’s not the media spectacle that Wembanyama is, but Vassell has continued to steadily improve his game enough to be taken seriously as a valuable contributor. But is it enough to keep him around for the long term? Here’s a look at Vassell’s role after the Spurs rebuild.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2019-20 NCAA season, Devin Vassell set Florida State's single-season record with a 6.7 offensive box plus/minus.

Vassell Has Demonstrated Steady Improvement

The fourth-year wing has increased his PPG every season

Vassell has managed to come into his own over his last few seasons in the NBA, steadily improving his stats. Aside from points, he’s also been able to increase his assists, free throw attempts, and effective field goal percentage every season.

Devin Vassell's Improvement Season eFG% 2020-21 .492 2021-22 .516 2022-23 .525 2023-24 .552

What these numbers indicate is a player developing into his own game. He’s always been an effective scorer, but his mid-range jumper has become elite. Hitting 39.4 percent of his mid-range shots, Vassell gets the majority of his points here.

Devin Vassell's Shot Distance Shot Distance FG% < 8 ft 65.7 8-16 ft 50.9 16-24 ft 33.0 >24 ft 38.4

Over the last decade, the league has trended towards more three-point attempts, but a high-percentage scorer from anywhere is valuable. Despite his untapped potential (still shooting just over 38 percent from behind the arc), he’s still capable of hitting those shots and must be guarded as such. Given this and his incredible mid-range jumper, Vassell could develop into one of the more talented scorers for this team.

He’s also been seeing an increased role each season, as his average minutes played continues to increase, even as he’s dealt with injury. Not only that, but his usage rate has jumped up to 23.7 percent, meaning almost a quarter of the Spurs' possessions end by his hand (good or bad).

Posting a defensive rating of 119.8 this season, Vassell is also a respectable defender. Although it would benefit the Spurs if his defense were slightly better, backing him with one of the biggest, most talented prospects the league has ever seen in Wembanyama helps tremendously.

Vassell Has Major Injury Concerns

Only played in 65 games in one season

While Vassell has shown a tremendous amount of promise, he’s also shown that he’s not immune to injury. Suffering injuries mainly to his knee, ankle, and adductor, Vassell has yet to make it through a full season.

Though currently manageable, as the Spurs are one of the worst teams in the league, it is something they will have to consider when looking at the pieces with which they want to build their future franchise.

In his first three seasons, he played in a total of 171 games (out of the 246 total that the Spurs played). Three seasons is a hefty sample size, and missing almost an entire season’s worth of games isn’t ideal. However, injuries are a part of the game, and this alone shouldn’t be enough to end Vassell’s tenure in San Antonio.

Role With the New Spurs

Vassell has played second fiddle to Wembanyama all season

This Spurs team, although having little success this season, is full of potential. Between the young core of Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and, of course, Wembanyama, the Spurs have enough talent to build around.

Anchored by Wembanyama, who leads the team in points, rebounds, and blocks, Vassell isn’t far behind in terms of scoring. Less than a point in fact.

San Antonio Spurs' Offensive Core Player Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Webmanyama 20.8 10.3 3.4 1.3 3.4 Vassell 19.4 3.9 3.9 1.1 0.4 Sochan 11.4 6.2 3.4 0.8 0.5 Johnson 16 5.5 2.9 0.8 0.3

It is always possible that the Spurs will trade one of these four players to acquire a new piece to pair with Wembanyama, but with the amount Vassell is being incorporated into the offense and trusted with the ball, it’s unlikely to be him.

Johnson has been a consistent producer for this team for a couple of seasons now, and Sochan is quickly becoming an emotional spark plug for this squad, similar to the role Draymond Green has played for the Golden State Warriors for the past decade.

More plausible is that San Antonio will target a facilitator or defender. Although they’re currently second in assists per game in the league at 29.8, they have no true playmakers able to create looks on a nightly basis. Tre Jones leads the team in assists with 6.1 per game. Acquiring an effective passer who can also score, such as Trae Young, could help this team tremendously in taking that next offensive step.

The Spurs also have the eighth-highest defensive rating in the league at 118.0, meaning a defense-oriented guard may also be on the horizon for future pickups. Plugging in a player like Jrue Holiday could make this team significantly more difficult to score on. Wembanyama and Sochan are excellent building blocks, but an elite (or even good) NBA defense needs to be fully functional on all fronts.

It is possible that the Spurs will shoot higher and target a more well-renowned scorer this upcoming off-season in a two-guard or a forward. Vassell would thus move to either guard or forward indefinitely.

It should be considered that Vassell could either be traded or play off the bench, but with his production and current role in the offense, this seems to be unlikely.

Vassell seems to be one of the young players with a more fruitful future ahead of him. Possessing an effective outside jumper, a solid defense, and a deadly mid-range jumper, he could be right alongside Wembanyama as the future face of this franchise.