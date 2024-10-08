WWE Bad Blood this past weekend saw some bumper matches with some of the biggest names in the company on a stacked PLE match-card. As you would guess from the name, some of the most bitter feuds in the company today were taken to the ring, or in the case of CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, they were locked in a cell to settle their differences.

The PLE lived up to its name as Superstars went to war, and one of those battles was Roman Reigns teaming up with his former rival, Cody Rhodes, to take on Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline, which saw a familiar face from the past return to haunt them.

Jimmy Uso would crawl from under the ring to cause a distraction. As commentators pointed out the presence of the hooded figure, he would remove his hood after delivering Superkicks to Tama Tonga and Tama Loa at ringside, providing the distraction for Reigns to deliver a Spear to Sikoa.

Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso's In-Ring Interaction

WWE have released what was said between the pair

After the match came to its conclusion, Jimmy joined his Tribal Chief in the ring; the two could be seen exchanging words before embracing. New footage has revealed what was said between the pair in the ring, as Uso would be heard saying: "only for you, Uce", after Reigns pointed out how his cousin "called the play."

This Bloodline has been filled with betrayal and twists and turns all along the course of Reigns' record-breaking title reign that Rhodes put an end to at WrestleMania earlier in the year.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Full Results Result Match Type Time CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre Hell In A Cell match 31:16 Nia Jax defeated Bayley WWE Women's Championship 14:12 Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor Singles match 12:50 Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (via DQ) Women's World Championship 14:33 Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu Tag team match 25:50

Just when you thought the American Nightmare had seen the back of the faction, Solo Sikoa gave it a new look to torment the current champion all over again, and they have wreaked havoc on SmackDown since the family reunion began, picking up the tag team titles along the way.

Reigns returned at SummerSlam and has done battle with this new group alongside Rhodes, but you have to wonder how long this alliance can truly stand.

Jimmy Uso Wasn't Only Return at Bad Blood

The Rock also turned up

While Jimmy Uso returned at Bad Blood to provide a distraction against the group who attacked him months ago, leaving him out in the cold, and this was the first time he has appeared on WWE television since, he was not the only surprise return at the PLE that night.

Cody Rhodes also had a familiar face from the past haunting him as the crowd was treated to the familiar sound of The Rock's music after the match. The Final Boss did not head down the ramp, staring down both men in the ring, which could be a sign of his future implications in this storyline, which he was a part of before WrestleMania, launching vicious attacks on Rhodes.