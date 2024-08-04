Highlights Roman Reigns returned to WWE at Summerslam wearing a shirt displaying the letters 'OTC'.

The 39-year-old hasn't been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 40, but looks to be back for revenge.

Reigns will look to prove that he is the 'Original Tribal Chief' in his upcoming feud with Solo Sikoa.

Summerslam 2024 saw the hotly-anticipated return of Roman Reigns to WWE. As Michael Cole exclaimed on commentary: "The Tribal Chief is back!"

Reigns returned with a new, slightly modified version of his theme song, 'Head Of The Table'. He helped Cody Rhodes retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa, who in the buildup to the event had appointed himself as the 'New Tribal Chief, surrounding himself with henchmen Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu.

While costing Sikoa the title, Reigns was sporting a new t-shirt bearing the slogan 'OTC'. But what does OTC mean? It is a nod to Roman's new nickname. This is the 'Original Tribal Chief'.

Roman Reigns is set to feud with Solo Sikoa after Returning to WWE

The 'Original Tribal Chief' laid Sikoa out at Summerslam

Per Sportskeeda, the new shirt confirms previous discussions within the company on how to position Reigns upon his return. He has not been seen in WWE since losing the Undisputed Universal Championship to Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. In his absence, Sikoa took it upon himself to lead the Bloodline in a new, more intense direction, dispensing of the services of the 'Wise Man', Paul Heyman, along with Jimmy Uso, who was also booted out of the group.

And with Jey Uso also competing away from the Bloodline in his 'Main Event' moniker, the group had essentially evolved in Reigns' absence, with Sikoa even taking to sporting the sacred Ula Fala, and calling himself the 'New Tribal Chief'. Solo has also called out Reigns multiple times to handle business with him if he had a problem with any of this.

Now it is clear that Reigns did indeed have a problem with it, much to the excitement of the crowd inside the Cleveland Browns Stadium, who erupted when Reigns made his return to assist a former foe.

While there's no doubt that he wants his title back, it's clear what he wants more than anything: to take his place as the Head of the Table. Sikoa realized this as well, screaming about Reigns' triumphant return.

It seems likely that we will head to Survivor Series with a Bloodline Civil War front and centre of everyone's minds, most likely inside War Games. But there are still a lot of moving parts to sort out, for example which sides will The Rock, Heyman, and Jimmy Uso choose when they return to the fold?

One intriguing option could be Reigns reuniting with his family, The Usos, and possibly the Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, who lost the Intercontinental title at Summerslam to Bron Breakker. They could possibly rope in Kevin Owens or Randy Orton if they want to make it five-on-five.

On the other side could be Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and possibly Hikuleo, nephew of the legendary Haku, who WWE recently signed and is also Bloodline-related. Throw in The Rock, who could reveal himself as the mastermind behind Solo's takeover, and there is your main event for WrestleMania 41: The Rock vs Roman Reigns.

It could well be that to set all this in motion, we could see Roman vs Solo to start with, in a battle to see who is the true 'Tribal Chief'.