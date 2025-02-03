Summary The Royal Rumble is considered one of WWE's best PLEs, featuring surprising returns and debuts.

Roman Reigns felt betrayed by CM Punk's elimination move, leading to speculation about future matches and storylines.

The fallout from the Rumble elimination has left the WWE Universe intrigued and excited about a potential WrestleMania Triple-Threat.

Following two seismic victories for Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso, WWE's Royal Rumble has been and gone. An event that saw numerous returns, main roster debuts and jaw-dropping moments, the action in-between both Rumble's was equally impressive. With the WWE Universe still wrapping their heads around the event, one moment is still on everyone's minds. As CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins lay eliminated on the floor, the Tribal Chief appeared to yell at the Best in the World, with his exact words having been revealed.

The Rumble is unanimously agreed upon as being one of WWE's best PLEs. A show in which unpredictability is to be predicted, the 2025 Rumble didn't hold back. With returns from the likes of Alexa Bliss and Trish Stratus, the main roster debut of TNA act Joe Hendry capped off a night of surprising appearances.

A night of noteworthy moments, both Rumble winners have been greeted with their fair share of both praise and scepticism. However, the moment on everyone's lips is the fallout of three WWE Superstars following their eliminations. As Rollins lost all composure and destroyed a helpless Reigns, footage revealed what the former Shield member shouted before the attack.

Related Every Record Broken at 2025's WWE Royal Rumble As the WWE continue on the Road to WrestleMania, the first PLE of the year, Royal Rumble, saw numerous records broken.

Roman Reigns Interaction With CM Punk

The Tribal Chief felt betrayed following his elimination

With numerous main event WWE Superstars involved, the WWE Universe was more than excited to witness the men's Rumble this year. With Reigns, Punk and John Cena all in the ring at the same time, there were interactions with Reigns, Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker that told the story of an exciting future for WWE's men's division.

However, the interaction that left the WWE Universe intrigued was one among three of wrestling's biggest acts. As CM Punk opportunistically tossed Reigns and Rollins out of the ring, the Lucas Oil Stadium erupted. A noise that would soon be beaten, as Logan Paul instantaneously threw Punk out of the ring. The eliminated trio all appeared dumbfounded and livid as they stared each other down. Taking his anger out on the man who eliminated him, footage of Reigns reveals the Tribal Chief felt betrayed following his exit.

"How could you do this to me? We literally partnered up a month ago!".

A Potential WrestleMania Triple-Threat

The WWE Universe are excited following the Rumble drama

A prevalent theme throughout the career of Reigns, it seems betrayal follows him wherever he goes. From Rollins to Sami Zayn and now Punk, the WWE Universe is torn about how to feel. A toss-up between a man who deserves karma and a man who is insecure about the company he keeps, the fallout of his Rumble elimination appears to hold exciting WrestleMania implications.

With Punk, Rollins and Reigns being inseparable at ringside, the WWE Universe is hoping that a potential triple-threat match is on the cards. A bout that wouldn't fulfill Punk's main event Mania dreams, it would provide fans with incredible WWE programming on the journey to that match.