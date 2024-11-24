Roy Keane was spotted having a heated argument with a supporter shortly after Manchester United's 1-1 draw away against Ipswich Town. Keane - who was part of Sky Sports' Super Sunday coverage of Ruben Amorim's first game - was filmed furiously hitting back at a fan in the stands.

Known for his fiery temper and hardman persona on the pitch, the Irishman hasn't shown any signs of retiring that side of his personality in retirement. That was on full display as he marched over towards one particular supporter while the show was off-air.

The reasons behind the confrontation weren't immediately clear but have now emerged. Per The Daily Mail, the fan in question was heard shouting: 'F*** you Keane' in the former Ipswich Town manager's direction. Having taken the reigns at Portman Road between 2009 and 2011, it's clear there's no love lost between Keane and his old supporters.

How Roy Keane Responded

He was having none of it

Knowing he wouldn't resolve the situation at the time, Keane stormed over and faced up to the fan. Instead of trying to figure out the problem there and then, the 53-year-old instead offered to revisit the animosity later on, saying:

"I'm in the car park. I'll wait for you in the car park, and we can discuss it."

The man in question can be heard saying something to the tune of: "You're a better pundit than you are a manager." Keane was quickly guided away by members of the production team, while Jamie Redknapp appeared to try and settle things down. View the incident below:

While it's unknown whether the mentioned car park meeting took place, Keane's never-back-down mantra looks to still be intact. This confrontation comes less than a year after an Arsenal fan was banned from watching football after a physical altercation at the Emirates Stadium amid a 3-1 Gunners win over Keane's old club Man United.

It's never pleasant to see abuse hurled in the direction of players and managers, but Keane's long-term feud with Ipswich fans may have made this one a little easier to predict than other situations of a similar manner.