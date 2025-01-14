Ruben Amorim was forced to leap to the defence of his Manchester United players after fans were left unhappy following their FA Cup win over Arsenal on Sunday. The Red Devils were able to survive an hour playing with 10 men following Diogo Dalot's sending off and came out on top in the penalty shootout in what was arguably their best performance under their new manager thus far.

Amorim opted not to celebrate with his players after the full-time whistle, wanting them to receive the love from the crowd instead of him. However, he would have to come to their rescue later that night in order to calm down upset fans who were hoping to catch a glimpse of the squad as they returned home from London.

Amorim Tells Fans United Players Must Sleep After Arsenal Victory

Supporters were left upset after waiting at Manchester airport to see the players

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, several United fans braved the cold weather to wait outside Manchester Airport in the hope of seeing some of the players as they touched down back in the city after flying home from London late on Sunday night. Much to their disappointment, none of the players stopped, but Amorim did, to explain why this was the case.

The report states that when asked by supporters why none of the playing squad stopped to sign autographs and pose for pictures, Amorim stressed the importance of them catching up on their sleep ahead of Thursday's Premier League game against Southampton.

While fans are bound to have been upset at missing out on potential interactions with their favourite players, Amorim's explanation shows that he is mindful of every minute detail that could impact his team's performance, which is bound to go down well with the Old Trafford faithful.

After he first dropped Marcus Rashford from his matchday squad, Amorim claimed that he and his staff "try to evaluate everything," and his players' sleep patterns appear to fall into that category too.

