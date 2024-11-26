Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim rated his side's performance during the 1-1 draw against Ipswich as a five out of ten, an unnamed source told the Sun. The Portuguese head coach took charge of the Red Devils for the first time on Sunday and saw his time get off to a flyer as Marcus Rashford opened the scoring within 81 seconds.

However, United struggled to consistently implement Amorim's tactics and were undone on multiple occasions, with Omari Hutchinson finally able to break Andre Onana's incredible resistance to nab a point for the hosts. It has now been revealed exactly what Amorim told his players after the final whistle as he prepares for his first full week with the entire squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 1-1 draw with Ipswich is the first time Manchester United have started with three central defenders since the 2021/22 season.

Amorim Tells United They Must Improve

The 39-year-old was realistic about the level his team performed at

According to a report from the Sun, a source close to the football club revealed that Amorim came away from the clash at Portman Road blown away by the intensity of the Premier League and gave a stark reminder on how important it was for his side to improve. The source stated:

"Amorim said their performance was a five out of ten. He was impressed with Ipswich and thought the game was played at an incredible intensity. But he added that it showed just how much United need to improve. "He was critical of one or two players for losing the ball and not being in the right positions. But he also said, ‘Some of you I’ve had for two days, some two weeks’, so he was realistic. He did say they were going to have to learn quickly."

One player that received a specific mention from Amorim publicly for not understanding where he was meant to be at all times was veteran defender Jonny Evans. In his analysis during Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher pointed out how the Northern Irishman was sometimes slow to instigate the press on Ipswich's attackers, which left his side exposed on the counter-attack.

Amorim will be hoping to see better implementation of his system after more training sessions when the Red Devils take on Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday at Old Trafford.

